Nach Baliye 8: Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim show off some enviable dance moves. See pics, videos

February might be gone, but the season of love is yet to arrive on the Indian television. With dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 round the corner, romance is soaring with every new promo and news that trickles down from the social media accounts of the participating celebrity couples. After Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya and Bharti Singh-Harsh Limbachiyaa already preparing to own the dance floor, next up are Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim.

Shoaib and Dipika met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka in 2011. While they remained friends for the initial two years, it was after Shoaib left the show in 2013 that they realised their love for each other. The two officially announced their relationship last year, and are set to tie the knot soon. But before they exchange wedding vows, they are surely testing their compatibility on the dance floor too.

While sharing their promo from the show on Instagram, Shoaib wrote, “It’s time to gear up for the sizzling chemistry & romance-wala dance❤💃🏻 #staytuned & watch #nachbaliye8 from 2nd April, Sat-Sun at 8pm @ms.dipika.” His other post said, “Meri acting toh apne dekhi hai, ab hai dance ki baari. #NachBaliye @ms.dipika @StarPlus.”

Even Dipika kept her fans curious with her Instagram posts. She wrote, “All set to create the magic of love & romance with our moves & chemistry💕✨#nachbaliye season 8 we are coming💃🏻 #staytuned #starplus.”

Shoaib, who is currently seen in Star Plus thriller show Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, reportedly also got injured while perfecting his dance moves. This couple is surely geared up for some serious competition.

Nach Baliye 8 will begin airing from April 2 on Star Plus. Its premiere episode will be hosted by Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and it will have Sonakshi Sinha, Mohit Suri and Terence Lewis on the judges panel. Other participating couples are Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal, Mona Lisa-Vikrant Singh Rajpoot and Aashka Goradia- Brent Goble, among others.

