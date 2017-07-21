Nach Baliye 8 couple Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble to tie the knot on December 3

Wanting a winter wedding and in Indian style, Aashka Goradia, Brent Goble has zeroed in on Ahmedabad as their wedding destination. Wanting a winter wedding and in Indian style, Aashka Goradia, Brent Goble has zeroed in on Ahmedabad as their wedding destination.

Nach Baliye 8 couple Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble are all set to become man and wife. The two will tie the knot on 3 December. Television actor Aashka met weapons instructor and businessman Brent in Las Vegas in 2016. They fell in love and got engaged, post which, Brent shifted to India to be with his lady.

When love is true, cultural and religious obligations just seem lines out of textbooks. Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble, born and brought up in different parts of the world, met one fine day, fell in love and are now all set to get married. As per a report in Times of India, Aashka and Brent have picked December 3 as the date to enter wedlock. Aashka revealed in the same report, that she always wanted a winter wedding. Interestingly, it was Brent who wanted to get married in Indian style, and the couple thus zeroed in on Ahmedabad for their wedding destination.

Aashka in the report said, “Brent wanted a wedding replete with all the rituals, which seemed possible only in my hometown. Another reason is that I have so many memories associated with the city. I have spent 16 years of my life in Ahmedabad and Gujarat is extremely rich, culturally. I am sure my in-laws will enjoy the traditional garba, gujarati delicacies and the hospitality in my hometown.”

Aashka added, “Having the wedding in Ahmedabad was Brent’s idea as he had attended my cousin’s shaadi in the city. And yes, he is a big fan of Gujarati cuisine and he loves aam ras, theplas, and khaman dhokla. It’s a classic case of American ban gaya Gujarati!”

The couple got engaged last Christmas. Brent-Aashka, who enthralled all with their amazing act in Nach Baliye, were also lauded for their chemistry. Brent impressed the judges with his charm, ‘Indianess’ and his love for Bollywood.

Here’s wishing Aashka and Brent a happy married life!

