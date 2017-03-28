Nach Baliye 8: Bobby Darling, husband Ramneek Sharma to get a wild card entry?

Nach Baliye 8: If this is true then Bobby Darling and Ramneek Sharma are expected to join the show in its fifth week and add to all the fun. Nach Baliye 8: If this is true then Bobby Darling and Ramneek Sharma are expected to join the show in its fifth week and add to all the fun.

Bobby Darling, who is now Pakhi Sharma, and her husband Ramneek Sharma are quite excited because they might get a wild card entry in one of the most celebrated shows on Indian reality TV, Nach Baliye. Speaking to indianexpress.com, Bobby confirmed the news and said, “Yes it is true that we are in talks about the wild card entry, but we are negotiating, so I can’t tell you for sure that I and my husband will be seen dancing on Nach Baliye 8 for now. Give me a couple of days to give you a confirmed answer on this.”

If this is true then Bobby Darling and Ramneek are expected to join the show in its fifth week and add to all the fun. Bobby Darling, who went through a sex change surgery, became a reality TV sensation when she participated in the first season of Bigg Boss. Watching this newly married couple on the dance floor will be quite entertaining.

Famous TV couples to participate in the 8th season of Nach Baliye will be Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa, Pritam Singh and Amanjot, Dipika and Shoaib Ibrahim, Abigail Pandey and Sanam Johar, and Utkarsha Nair and Manoj Verma. Earlier there were rumours that cricketer Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech would also appear on the show, but then Hazel denied these reports.

Sonakshi Sinha, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Noor, will be judging Nach Baliye 8 along with Terence Lewis and Mohit Suri.

