Nach Baliye 8: Bharti Singh, beau Harsh Limbachiyaa evicted from the show

Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiyaa has been evicted from the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8, a week after winning the judges’ hearts with their act. Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiyaa has been evicted from the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8, a week after winning the judges’ hearts with their act.

Just when it looked like that comedian Bharti Singh and her partner Harsh Limbachiyaa’s run on Nach Baliye 8 couldn’t get any better, here comes the bad news. The couple has been evicted from the dance reality show, a week after winning the judges’ hearts with their act.

The shoot that took place on Tuesday ended with the couple’s elimination. It will be telecast over the weekend. The pair was in the danger zone with Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal, who got saved.

Bharti and Harsh, who made their debut as a couple on Nach Baliye 8, had an eventful journey. Known for their talent to make people laugh, the judges and the audience didn’t exactly know what to expect of them when the show began. But with their sincerity and an able support from their choreographers, the duo created a space for themselves in a domain, quite new for them.

But while Harsh and Bharti’s fans will be left disappointed, followers of other eliminated couples can rejoice. The second shoot of Nach Baliye 8 that happened on Tuesday night was wild card entry special. It saw the comeback of Utkarsha Naik-Manoj Verma, Pritam Singh-Amanjot, Mona Lisa-Vikrant, Siddharth Jadhav-Trupti and Aashka Goradia-Brent.

These couple will battle it out and only one will get a return ticket to the show.

Apparently, Bharti and Harsh refused to come back to the show. The couple was said to be the highest paid duo on the show.

While it’s yet to be known which couple will make it as the wild-card entrant, the contestants who are safe as of now are Sanaya-Mohit, Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim, Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya and Sanam Johar-Abigail Pandey.

Nach Baliye 8, which went on air in April, is judged by Sonakshi Sinha, Mohit Suri and Terence Lewis.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd