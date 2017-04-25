Nach Baliye 8: As Sonakshi Sinha takes a break, Malaika Arora to judge show

Malaika Arora will be seen as a guest judge on Nach Baliye 8 as Sonakshi Sinha is travelling to South Africa. Malaika Arora will be seen as a guest judge on Nach Baliye 8 as Sonakshi Sinha is travelling to South Africa.

It’s a homecoming of sorts for dancer-actor Malaika Arora, as she begins shooting for two episodes of dance reality show, Nach Baliye 8. Malaika was on the judges panel for the first two seasons of the show (in 2005 and 2006). This time, the dancing star will be seen as a guest judge for just two episodes where she will fill in for actor Sonakshi Sinha, who is the regular judge on the show.

“Sonakshi is travelling to South Africa for a tour with Hrithik Roshan. So, she won’t be available for the coming two episodes. We have got Malaika in her place. She is shooting today,” a source told indianexpress.com. Both the episodes will be shot on Tuesday itself. Malaika, an accomplished dancer herself who has featured in hit Bollywood tracks like Chhaiyan Chhaiyan and Munni Badnam Hui, has also judged shows like Zara Nachke Dikha, Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa and India’s Got Talent.

Meanwhile, on Nach Baliye 8, Siddharth Jadhav and wife Tripti are the latest couple to get eliminated on the Star Plus show, which also has director Mohit Suri and choreographer Terrence Lewis as judges. The couples now left in the competition are Vivek Dahiya-Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Pritam Singh-Amanjot, Bharti Singh-Harsh Limbachiyaa, Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal, Mona Lisa-Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Aashka Goradia-Brent Goble, Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim and Abigail Pandey-Sanam Johar.

Last week, Vivek performed without Divyanka as she injured himself and in the upcoming episode, it’s Bharti who will go without Harsh as he has twisted his leg. She will perform with their choreographer Savio. Also, Divyanka is doing much better now and will be seen joining her husband on stage for the upcoming episodes.

