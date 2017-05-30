Nach Baliye 8: Aashka Goradia’s fiancé Brent Goble faces ankle injury, but they continue to shoot. Watch videos

Aashka Goradia’s fiance Brent Goble suffered an ankle injury, but as per sources from the show, the two did not back out and have completed the shooting of the upcoming episode. Aashka Goradia’s fiance Brent Goble suffered an ankle injury, but as per sources from the show, the two did not back out and have completed the shooting of the upcoming episode.

If you thought choreographer Terence Lewis was a tough judge to impress in Nach Baliye 8, then think what’ll happen when he is joined by Remo D’Souza in the coming episode. The two ace choreographers are making the participating couples pull up their socks and put in some serious hard work if they wish to stay in the competition in the dance reality show. And while all the jodis are sweating it out to get their steps right, Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble will face a tough time this week. Brent, who got seriously injured on the sets, had to be rushed to the hospital.

We knew the dance show is set to get fiercer with every passing week. Aashka and Brent, who returned through wild card entry, however, have more challenges to surpass. According to a source from the sets of the show Brent has suffered and ankle injury and had to undergo an X-ray. “He injured his foot. He went to a physiotherapist. His foot has swollen but there is no fracture. The couple is performing,” the source told indianexpress.com.

Aashka and Brent have been challenged by new judge on the show, Remo to do a Hip-Hop style. Considering this is one couple who’ve given good performances week after week, maintaining their consistency, how much can they push is yet to be seen in the coming weekend when the episode is telecast.

This, after Aashka was already recuperating from an injury a few days back. The TV actor had shared a video on her social media about the same. Over several tweets and replies, Aashka wrote, “Injury won’t worry us.. we love the stage and we will perform like no injury ❤🙏🏼 thank you for your wishes 🙏🏼 @StarPlus #NachBaliye8.” She added, “Nothing will stop @ibrentgoble and my spirit to perform 🙏🏼 @StarPlus #NachBaliye8”

Injury won’t worry us.. we love the stage and we will perform like no injury ❤🙏🏼 thank you for your wishes 🙏🏼 @StarPlus #NachBaliye8 http://t.co/uJRNuOpAuO — Aashka Goradia (@iaashkagoradia) May 29, 2017

Check out some of the dancing clips shared on Instagram by Aashka Goradia.

Point to note is will Brent be able to pull off the act this week? Earlier, Divyanka Tripathi and Harsh Limbachiyaa had also got injured, and their partners Vivek Dahiya and Bharti Singh respectively had to complete their performance with their choreographers. But Terence had announced that no more leniency will be considered in case of any more injury.

