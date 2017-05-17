Nach Baliye 8: Aashka Goradia-Brent Goble and Siddharth Jadhav-Trupti return as wild-card entries

Nach Baliye 8 is being judged by Sonakshi Sinha, Terence Lewis, and Mohit Suri. Nach Baliye 8 is being judged by Sonakshi Sinha, Terence Lewis, and Mohit Suri.

Dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 has got its top six with the return of its previously eliminated couples – Siddharth Jadhav and wife Trupti, and Aashka Goradia and her fiance Brent Goble. The other four contestants on the show are Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya, Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal, Sanam Johar-Abigail Pande and Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim.

The wild-card special episode, shot on Tuesday evening, saw the evicted couples competing against each other to win back the ticket to the show. While it was earlier decided that only one out of all the couples will be chosen as the wild-card entry, judges were forced to pick two, as both the jodis were quite impressive. Siddharth-Trupti and Aashka-Brent fought against Utkarsha Naik-Manoj Verma, Pritam Singh-Amanjot and Mona Lisa-Vikrant.

Newly evicted Bharti Singh and beau Harsh Limbachiyaa didn’t compete for the wild-card entry because apparently they didn’t want to return to the show. The couple got eliminated in the latest episode which will be telecast in the coming weekend. Bharti-Harsh lost to Sanaya-Mohit in the danger zone. Their eviction comes as a surprise as their last performance had left judges happy. The theme for that episode was ‘Filmy Wala Love’, and all the couples paid tribute to various Bollywood actors. Bharti and Harsh turned Sonakshi Sinha (one of the show’s judges) and Salman Khan from Dabangg and their act was unanimously praised.

Nach Baliye season eight, which began last month, is in its midway. The competition is getting tougher and the judges have made it more difficult for the contestants by announcing that a person will not be allowed to dance with his or her choreographer if their partner is injured. In the past, Vivek and Bharti performed with their respective choreographers after Divyanka and Harsh injured themselves.

