Naamkarann actor Neelu Kohli recovering from dengue, to resume work

Actor Neelu Kohli, who was diagnosed with dengue earlier this month, is recovering and says she will soon start shooting for Mahesh Bhatt’s popular TV show “Naamkarann”. Neelu plays Harleen Khanna in the show. “I was earlier admitted to hospital and was advised 15 days’ rest. Now I am healthy to be back on work, but yes still a victim to general weakness which will take time to recover,” Neelu said in a statement on Friday. “I am getting back to shoot tomorrow or day after that,” she added.

“Naamkarann”, aired on Star Plus, also features Aditi Rathore, Zain Imam and Ragini Shah. “I missed my ‘Naamkarann’ family, including Gulfam Khan, Sayantani Gupta, Zain, Aditi and others. We enjoy and have fun, and eat together on sets,” Neelu said.

“But I had a good time with my real family. My son (Saheb) came back home after six months as he is in merchant navy and his wife Tripti. Also my daughter Sahiba came back home after six long years,” she added.

Reema Lagoo played a pivotal role of a possessive mother – Dayawanti Mehta in the daily soap. The audience loved her character of an antagonist and even after the leap Reema Lagoo continued to impeccably portray multi shades of her character. After her shocking and saddening death, her colleagues from the industry felt that she has left a void in the Indian television and film industry. Also, the team of Naamkarann called off the shooting of the show for a day to mourn her demise.

But as they say ‘the show must go on’, the makers of Naamkarann signed actor Ragini Shah to take Reema Lagoo’s place. Ragini who has earlier worked in shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum and Sarawastichandra is now be seen as Dayawanti Mehta.

