Naamkarann actor Aditi Rathore: Have been extremely lucky to play varied shades in one show

While one complains of done to death storylines on television shows, there is Naamkaraan that believes in pushing the envelope and bring out new facets in its storyline. With the plot recently going through a leap, the protagonist of the show Aditi Rathore calls herself lucky, as she gets an opportunity to don many avatars, which is rare in the television industry. Talking exclusively to indianexpress.com, she shared, “The new character Nilanjana is so different from Avni, and I am completely enjoying it. I have been fortunate to get a chance to showcase many shades through my role. It has been a test for me and I am thankful that I managed to pass it and help myself grow into a better actor. In one project, I got to emote so many emotions and portray various avatars. I have been extremely lucky.”

Sharing about the challenges that came with her character, the young star quipped, “As this was my first show as a lead, I was definitely nervous and the responsibility to hold a show on your shoulder was quite pressurizing. I remember in one of my earlier days, there was a scene where I had to talk a lot. Trust me I couldn’t pull it off, and it looked fake. Thankfully my director led me by my hand and taught me everything. Today, I live Avni’s character and she is part of me.”

When we asked her whether that makes Aditi and Avni one entity, she averred, “Not really but I do believe in keeping it natural. Before we roll, I get into the skin of Avni and think and talk like her. In every situation, I put myself in her shoes and react how she would. I work a lot towards making her convincing and justified.”

With Naamkarann having renowned Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt as the showrunner, Aditi and her co-stars get the prized opportunity to interact with him quite often. “Bhatt sir briefed all of us about our characters before we started shooting and he continues to come on sets to meet us. He is a very sweet person and it’s always enriching to meet him. The amount of work he has done. He has a very endearing way to teach you and there’s so much that we can learn from him always. Also, you wouldn’t know, but he notices every little thing about you and will surprise us by bringing it up during a conversation,” the actor smiled to share.

Talking about her chemistry with co-star Zain Imam, Aditi said, “We have a great bond and it has only grown stronger with every scene. Our reel characters have gone through a roller coaster ride but off screen we have a very sweet and special relationship. I am also glad that fans love our jodi so much.”

Lastly, when we quizzed her on the buzz regarding Naamkarann going off air soon, the young star shared, “I don’t know what will happen but I believe whatever happens, it’s only for the good. Yes, definitely it will be heartbreaking, as the show has become a habit, not just for us but also our viewers. But till we are there, I promise we will give out the best of content and keep you entertained.”

Naamkarann, which airs Monday-Friday 9 pm on Star Plus, also stars Zaan Khan, Sana Amin Sheikh and Soni Singh among others.

