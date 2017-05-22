Naagin actor Sharika Raina marries brother of Kumkum Bhagya’s Shabbir Ahluwalia. See photos

Sharika Raina played the character of Amrita Raheja in Mouni Roy’s show Naagin. Sharika Raina played the character of Amrita Raheja in Mouni Roy’s show Naagin.

We’ve heard of special one-hour episodes where a channel connects the storylines of two shows to come up with a unique plot while ensuring enough twists and breakthroughs in the original soaps. That’s in reel. But it looks like Sharika Raina and Sameer Ahluwalia took cue from this and joined the plots of two major shows of television in real, to say the least. Well, Sharika, who plays Amrita Raheja in one of TV’s most popular shows Naagin, has tied the knot with Sameer Ahluwalia, elder brother of Kumkum Bhagya’s lead actor Shabbir Ahluwalia.

Sharika and Sameer had a wedding which was a mix of Catholic and Kashmiri traditions. The two wanted to stick to their roots, since Sameer’s mother is a Catholic and Sharika is a Kashmiri Pandit. The two met on the sets of Naagin during one of its outdoor shoots in Rajasthan, and eventually fell in love. Reportedly, it was Sharika who proposed to Sameer. It surely sounds like a dreamy love story.

Sameer works as a supervisor producer in the television industry. Ever since their nuptial, the two have been sharing a lot of pictures from their big day on social media.

The beach wedding of Sharika and Sameer was attended by their families including Shabbir Ahluwalia and his actor wife Kanchi Kaul, along with Shabbir’s close friends from the industry.Jay Bhanushali and wife Mahhi Vij.

Just for the record, even Shabbir is currently shooting a marriage sequence in his show Kumkum Bhagya. Looks like it is all about being the groom for the two brothers, be it on screen or off it!

