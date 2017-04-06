Naagin actor Sara Khan rubbishes rumours of being arrested in Pakistan

According to reports, Sara Khan was forced to stay back in Pakistan where she was shooting for her show Laikin. According to reports, Sara Khan was forced to stay back in Pakistan where she was shooting for her show Laikin.

TV actor Sara Khan aka Saadhna of popular TV show Bidaai is back in news. No, it is not her love life which is making headlines this time. Rather it is her visit to Pakistan which has landed the actor in trouble. According to reports, Sara who took off to Pakistan to shoot for a TV show was forced to stay back in the country. The rumours were rife about Sara being in police custody for extending her trip to the country without due permission.

But the actor has rubbished the rumours saying that she had to stay back to get the NOC from Pakistan ministry and was never in police custody. “I was told to stay back for my NOC and I stayed in my five-star hotel, not in police custody. I don’t know who the f**k is spreading such news. I was not doing anything illegal there,” said Sara in a statement to Bollywoodlife.com.

Clarifying the reason for her extended stay, Sara said, “I was two days above my visa because of flight issues. Then, the immigration people told me that I need to take the NOC. So, I stayed back there got the NOC and came back to Mumbai. I was not detained, I was retained there.”

Miffed with the rumours about her being arrested in Pakistan, Sara told the website, “Throughout my trip, I have been active on social media, how can people spread such stupid rumours. What the f**k…I am shooting for my show there.”

Check out Sara Khan’s look in Pakistani TV show

Sara Khan with her co-star Ali Abbas

Sara is the first Indian television actor to star in a Pakistani TV show. Though she has earlier acted in a Pakistani film but the show titled ‘Laikin’ marks her debut in television industry there. Sara who has been super excited to be a part of the show also shared the first look of the show on her social media account.

