Naagin 3: Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani to replace Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan

Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti have joined the team of Naagin 3.

The suspense is finally over. Ekta Kapoor’s much talked about series Naagin will soon churn out its third installment. The first two seasons had divas Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan playing the shape-shifting snakes, “icchadari naagins”. The new season that promises to be more exciting and dramatic has found its new faces. Qubool Hai fame Surbhi Jyoti will don the role of the protagonist while Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Anita Hassanadani will play the antagonist. As of now, Karanvir Bohra will in most probability be retained as the male lead.

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “After an intensive search, these actors have been finalized. While names of Krystle Dsouza and Sanjeeda Sheikh were also in the running, Ekta personally got involved in the casting to choose the best face for Naagin 3. The team is currently on the process of signing the deals with the other cast and hopefully, the show should go on floors soon.”

The supernatural drama broke all records from the time it launched by shooting up to the number one position on the BARC ratings. And there’s already a lot of expectations from this new series. Producer Ekta Kapoor recently had shared a suspense-filled post on Instagram making fans go berserk with curiosity.

While this would be Surbhi’s debut with Balaji Telefilms, Anita has been a loyalist for years having done the major part of her work under the production house. Surbhi, who debuted on television with Qubool Hai, was last seen in horror-thriller Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai. She has also done a web series Tanhaiyaan with Barun Sobti. As for Anita, after having dome some substantial roles in shows like Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Kkvyanalai and more, she attempted a character with grey shades for the first time in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actor in her interviews mentioned how the constant bashing affected her personally but now it seems she is game for some more by playing the negative role in Naagin 3.

