Naagin 3 actor Rakshanda Khan on Ekta Kapoor: The tigress turns into a puppy in front of her nephew Laksshya

Naagin is back with another installment in the series, Naagin 3. This time, as the promo suggests, all hell will break loose when the Naagin will comeback for vengeance. With a completely new cast this time, the third season promises to be triple the suspense, drama, thrill and romance. Balaji Telefilms loyalist Rakshanda Khan will be seen playing a pivotal role in the drama and at the launch of the show on Tuesday, the actor opened up about her character, playing a mother on-screen, her relationship with Ekta Kapoor and more.

As Rakshanda sat down for the interview, the first thing she mentioned was that no questions be asked on the previous seasons of Naagin as she hadn’t really followed the show. When indianexpress.com asked the actor what made her take up Naagin 3, she laughed and said, “I just said don’t mention the other seasons but the success of Naagin 1 and 2 made me take this up. The show has been a path breaking front runner and it would have been foolish of me to say no to it.”

Talking about her role in the supernatural drama, the actor added, “I play Sumitra Sehgal, who is married to Adi (Chetan Hansraj). They have three kids and are a happy family till the Naagin enters their life. The entire mystery is around why she enters the household and what does she want from the family. My character is completely positive. She is very strong, morally upright and dignified woman, in love with her family.”

While she will be seen as a mother of three men, Rakshanda still looks a million bucks. Sharing that it’s a natural progression for an actor, she said, “It’s just intelligent for an actor to move with time. More than age, the characterization is more important. Today, we have actors in their 30s playing mother on-screen and I think there’s fantastic roles for them. The time has gone when the mothers are sitting on sewing machine and only making gajar ka halwa. Today, they are getting younger, glamorous and multidimensional and I think there would be a time when they would be taken as the leads. Hema Malini was a mother but still the heroine in Baghban and I think it wouldn’t take much time for TV to see the same thing.”

Rakshanda, who started her journey with Balaji Telefilms, is more than happy to be back with the family as she shared, “Ekta (Kapoor) has been the institution that I have graduated from. It’s been 16 years and by God’s grace, it has been a good journey. Most of my awards have been for shows under Balaji and I have had got the opportunity to explore various shades in all their shows. I am honoured that they still offer me great roles and they have all been really instrumental in taking the plot ahead. I am always grateful to Ekta for that.”

Adding that in these years, she has seen a change in Ekta Kapoor, the actor remarked, “She has calmed down a lot. I have always known Ekta as someone who is crazily passionate about her work and is always on her toes, wanting to do so many new things. While the passion and dedication hasn’t lessened a bit but now Ekta has mellowed down and is much chilled out.”

She further added, “Also personally, to see her bond with Laksshya has been the most incredible thing. It’s so wonderful and heartwarming to see their equation. The tigress that she is, in front of him, she turns into a little puppy. She is a completely different person. Only Laksshya has the power to make her do anything. She loves him so much, that she wouldn’t bat an eyelid to agree to all his demands.”

Naagin 3 will launch from June 2 and stars Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Jyoti, Karishma Tanna and Pearl V Puri in the lead roles.

