Naagin 3: Karishma Tanna and Anita Hassanandani look fierce in this new promo

Naagin 3: Anita Hassanandani and Karishma Tanna will be seen as shape-shifting snake women in the Ekta Kapoor show. Naagin 3: Anita Hassanandani and Karishma Tanna will be seen as shape-shifting snake women in the Ekta Kapoor show.

Television’s most-watched show Naagin will soon return with its third season and the channel Colors has released its new promo. Unlike the previous two seasons, where Mouni Roy garnered much love from the viewers for her role of a shape-shifting snake, this time the makers have come up with a new star cast for the show. Karishma Tanna and Anita Hassanandani have replaced Adaa Khan and Mouni as the female leads and Jodha Akbar fame Rajat Tokas will play the male lead which was earlier played by actors Arjun Bijlani (season 1) and Karanvir Bohra (season 2). The on-air date of this Ekta Kapoor backed show hasn’t been revealed yet.

In the short video, we see Karishma and Rajat romancing. Later Rajat’s character is killed and this is when the Naagin aka Karishma decides to take her revenge in her several avatars from those responsible for her beloved’s death. Colors official Twitter handle shared the promo with the caption, “Iss baar inteqaam ki saari hadein hogi paar, jab kai roop badal kar karegi woh vaar. #Naagin3 jald sirf Colors par. ” It was only in the last month that Ekta shared the first look of Karishma from the show. “Here comes the first naagin! Karishma Tanna, welcome to ‘Naagin 3’! Coming soon on Colors,” Ekta tweeted.

Iss baar inteqaam ki saari hadein hogi paar, jab kai roop badal kar karegi woh vaar. #Naagin3 jald sirf Colors par. @KARISHMAK_TANNA @anitahasnandani @RajjatTokas pic.twitter.com/6gW2ijdni4 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) May 4, 2018

Apart from Karishma and Anita, the show also stars actor Pearl V Puri and Surbhi Jyoti in pivotal roles. Nothing substantial about the show’s plot has been revealed so far, therefore, fans will have to wait for a little while to discover what the third season is all about. The previous seasons of the show have garnered good numbers and have ruled the TRP charts during their runtime.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd