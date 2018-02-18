Naagin 3 promo: With a new star cast, this blockbuster show is making a comeback on Colors TV

The official handle of Colors TV shared the promo of Naagin 3 with caption, “Gear up for another exciting season of the biggest blockbuster, #Naagin3! Coming soon only on Colors.” The official handle of Colors TV shared the promo of Naagin 3 with caption, “Gear up for another exciting season of the biggest blockbuster, #Naagin3! Coming soon only on Colors.”

Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin has managed to keep viewers glued for two consecutive seasons. And now, with the third season underway, the show is all set to make a comeback. The show earlier starred Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan but for its third season, there will be a change in that as well. Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani will play the leads in the third season as the show returns on Colors TV.

With Qubool Hai fame Surbhi Jyoti stepping into Mouni’s shoes, it is yet to be seen if the show will be as big a hit as it was in its first two seasons. Mouni and Adaa were recently spotted on the sets of Naagin 3 and all were wondering what they were doing there? As per a few reports they were spotted shooting for the promo of Season 3, while some read that they will be seen in a flashback sequence and thus were shooting for the same.

The new promo does not reveal much about the storyline but is more of a teaser. Pearl V Puri has also bagged the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming series Naagin 3 and actor Karishma Tanna too has been roped in to play a substantial role in the drama. While it will be a cameo, it will have a major impact on the storyline. The show is expected to hit the airwaves in March and take the weekend prime time slot.

