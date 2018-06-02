Naagin 3: All you need to know about this revenge drama

Naagin 3 stars Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti in the lead Naagin 3 stars Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti in the lead

Every time a new season of a popular show is dished out, there are a lot of expectations around it. While Naagin has been a successful franchise, the makers are looking at presenting a completely new series for its audience with the third installment. The folklore drama that is set to launch tonight has been creating a wave of curiousity and excitement among the audience. Helmed by Ekta Kapoor, who has been intensively involved in promoting Naagin 3, the season is said to be packed in with more drama, mystery, romance, and emotions. Before you pull out a bucket of popcorn to watch the show, here’s all that you need to know about Naagin 3.

Cast

While Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan took charge in the first two seasons, the makers have roped in Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Jyoti, Karishma Tanna as the female leads. Pearl V Puri will step into Arjun Bijlani and Karanvir Bohra’s shoes as the new hero. Also, Chetan Hansraj, Ankit Mohan, and Rakshanda Khan will be playing pivotal roles in the drama. Balaji loyalist Rajat Tokas, is the only actor being repeated but interestingly, he would be seen in a different avatar from his earlier outing.

#SpoilerAlert Can’t wait for #Naagin3? We’re giving you a small glimpse of the thrilling episode that awaits you tonight! Don’t forget to tune in at 8PM! @KARISHMAK_TANNA @anitahasnandani pic.twitter.com/kDeq9FA1Kq — COLORS (@ColorsTV) June 2, 2018

Also read | Naagin 3 actor Anita Hassanandani: I am not friends with Ekta Kapoor for work

Storyline

Naagin 1 and 2 revolved around Shivanya/Shivangi (Mouni) and Shesha (Adaa) and their quest to attain the naagmani. This season will trace back to mythological origins and the belief that if someone kills a naag, its beloved (naagin) will surely return for vengeance. Ruhi (Karishma) is an Icchadhari Naagin, who has been waiting for more than 100 years, to be with her lover Vikrant (Rajat Tokas) forever. However, the couple gets attacked by a group of young men and Vikrant, who tries to protect Ruhi, gets murdered. And as rightly said, “Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned,” Ruhi will return to avenge the loss of her love.

Also read | What Anita Hassanandani, Karishma Tanna, Surbhi Jyoti have said about the Ekta Kapoor show

What to expect from Naagin 3

Trust Ekta Kapoor to present another high octane drama for you with Naagin 3. While the storyline is very different from the earlier seasons; mystery, drama, love, and action will continue to keep you entertained throughout. From what we have seen through the teasers, this season will only rise up the excitement and entertainment quotient. As the tagline goes – ‘Is baar Inteqaam ke honge saare hade paar, jab kahi roop badalkar karengi waar (All boundaries of vengeance would be broken when she would attack in different avatars), viewers will get to witness some really shocking twists in the storyline.

Wanting to cash in on the curiousity around Naagin 3 and celebrating the success of Veere Di Wedding, Ekta has brought them both together for a blockbuster first episode. The cast of the film Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhasker will be seen in the premiere episode adding glamour.

So gear up to catch the show every weekend, 8 pm, starting tonight on Colors.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd