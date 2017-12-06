Naagin 3: Ekta Kapoor bids adieu to ‘naagins’ Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan

Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan will not be seen in Naagin 3. Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan will not be seen in Naagin 3.

It might be the most bizarre television series, but Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural thriller Naagin stayed at the top of the game during its runtime on Indian television. The most watched TV show also had a second season as well. Yet again people loved watching the story of a snake woman played by Mouni Roy and the devoted audience of the show catapulted Naagin 2 to the number one slot. So, with such a successful run, producer Ekta Kapoor, who started various trends on Indian television including the dramas (Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi) and romances (Kutumb), has decided to come up with Naagin 3 soon.

But there is a sad news for all the Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan fans. The two actors who played snake woman on the show are not a part of its next season. In fact, Ekta is on a hunt for a new snake woman this season. The latest Instagram post of the producer has bid farewell to Naagin’s much loved ‘naagins’ Mouni and Adaa and has left the fans of the show intrigued about the new icchhadhari Naagin. Ekta’s post reads, “A new nagin arrives! As we bid Adieu to @imouniroy and @adaakhann from NAAGIN🐉🐉🐉🐉we welcome the NEW! Will soon reveal my new ‘naagin’ or should I say ‘NAAGINS’ #waitfornaagin3.”

However, Mouni Roy, who has been the face of the show since its season one, seems to have taken a break from it because of her hectic schedule. The much-loved actor is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Gold. The project is bankrolled by Excel Entertainment and highlights the journey of the Hockey player Balbir Singh (played by Akshay). Also, news has it that the Bengali beauty has signed her second silver screen project and will be a part of Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

It would be interesting to see how well Ekta Kapoor’s new shape-shifting snake woman will fit into the shoes of Mouni Roy in the third season of Naagin.

