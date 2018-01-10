Naagin 3: Pearl V Puri to romance Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti

Naagin 3 will also have Karishma Tanna who will play a substantial role in the drama. While it will be a cameo, it will have a major impact on the storyline. Naagin 3 will also have Karishma Tanna who will play a substantial role in the drama. While it will be a cameo, it will have a major impact on the storyline.

Good looking and charming Pearl V Puri seems to have a special connection with the serpent world. After playing the titular role in the supernatural thriller Naagarjun, the actor has bagged the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming series Naagin 3. The series, that has successfully produced two seasons, promises to bring alive a more thrilling and exciting tale this time. As already reported, Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani will play the female leads.

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “The makers want to outdo Naagin popularity and success of this season and are packing in the best of storyline and actors to make a mark. With the already popular faces Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan missing from the screen, the makers decided to get well-known actors Anita and Surbhi in their places. Pearl too shares a great fan base. Having done a supernatural show earlier, he fitted the bill as the hero of Naagin 3. While Surbhi will play a positive character, Anita will be seen as the antagonist.”

Also, leggy lass Karishma Tanna has been roped in to play a substantial role in the drama. While it will be a cameo, it will have a major impact on the storyline. The show will go on floors soon and is expected to launch by next month.

Pearl, who debuted on television with Phir Bhi Na Maane…Badtameez Dil, also played the lead in Meri Saasu Maa and Naagarjun- Ek Yoddha. An alumnus of Anupam Ker’s Actor Prepares, Pearl is touted as the ‘playboy’ of the small screen having being linked to most of his co-stars.

While this would Surbhi’s debut with Balaji Telefilms, Anita has been a loyalist for years, having done a major part of her work under the production house. Surbhi, who debuted on television with Qubool Hai, was last seen in horror-thriller Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai. She has also done a web series Tanhaiyaan with Barun Sobti. As for Anita, after having dome some substantial roles in shows like Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Kkvyanalai and more, she attempted a grey shade for the first time in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actor in her interviews mentioned how the constant bashing affected her personally but now it seems she is game for some more by playing the negative role in Naagin 3.

