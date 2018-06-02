Naagin 3: What Anita Hassanandani, Karishma Tanna, Surbhi Jyoti have said about the Ekta Kapoor show

Naagin 3: The third season of the revenge drama will be high on twists and turns. Naagin 3: The third season of the revenge drama will be high on twists and turns.

The supernatural drama Naagin based on the lives of shape-shifting snakes is returning on television tonight. The third season of the show promises an interesting script and the new star cast including Anita Hassanandani, Karishma Tanna, Surbhi Jyoti, Rajat Tokas, Pearl V Puri and Rakshanda Khan among others have intrigued the audience. Ekta Kapoor, who according to Anita knows the pulse of the television audience, has been promoting Naagin 3 extensively. The previous two seasons of the show had Mouni Roy playing the lead. The show made a connect with the audience and remained at the top of the TRP charts during its runtime.

The third season of the revenge drama will be high on twists and turns. Anita Hassanandani, who essays a grey character, Vishaka Khanna in the show tweeted a while ago and wrote, “I wasn’t this nervous for my wedding. #Naagin3 #Chiils #Butterflies #2ndJune on @ColorsTV.” She also expressed her excitement about it as she sat down for a chat with indianexpress.com. She said, “I am very excited about this show, and when I got the offer, I instantly said yes. This has been such a successful series and the character too is so different from what I have done, that I had all the reasons to say yes.”

Also read | Naagin 3 actor Anita Hassanandani: I am not friends with Ekta Kapoor for work

Karishma Tanna who is replacing Mouni in the show, thanked Ekta for trusting her as she tweeted, “A heartfelt thank you to Ekta for bestowing trust in me to step into the big shoes of Mouni for Naagin, she’s left a mark and her fans including me can’t think of replacing her. It’s a new season and I hope I can do the same justice that she did to the show. Thank you so much Mouni for the words of encouragement, estatic about starting this new journey with the mammoth brand , love always KT.” Talking about her role in Naagin 3 to IANS, Karishma said, “I will play an ‘Ichchadhari Naagin’ who is a shape-shifter. She has come for revenge. I have hardly had any scenes with the other ‘naagin’ Anita (Hassanandani).”

Also read | Naagin actor Karishma Tanna on returning to Balaji: It was like working with my family again

The third actor of the show Surbhi Jyoti also divulged details about her character in Naagin 3 during an interview with indianexpress.com. She said, “I play Bela, who is a farmer’s daughter and she makes a lot of sacrifices to pay off her dad’s debts. It’s a beautiful role with some really interesting shades.” When asked to comment on the buzz that she won’t be playing a naagin in the show, she joked, “You never know, I might turn into a naagin, or I am a naagin in disguise, I am not saying anything.”

Also read | Naagin 3 actor Surbhi Jyoti: Have no qualms in sharing screen space with Anita Hassanandani and Karishma Tanna

Rakshanda Khan, who is a regular face in Balaji shows, shared with us details about her role and the script of the show. “I play Sumitra Sehgal, who is married to Adi (Chetan Hansraj). They have three kids and are a happy family till the Naagin enters their life. The entire mystery is around why she enters the household and what does she want from the family. My character is completely positive. She is very strong, morally upright and dignified woman, in love with her family,” said Khan.

Also read | Naagin 3 actor Rakshanda Khan on Ekta Kapoor: The tigress turns into a puppy in front of her nephew Laksshya

The premiere episode of Naagin 3 will have the cast of Veere Di Wedding including Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania promoting their film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App