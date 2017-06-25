Naagin 2 wrap up has left Mouni Roy nostalgic, as she thanked her co-stars and Ekta Kapoor in an emotional post. See photos, videos

Mouni Roy and Karanvir Bohra’s Naagin 2’s final episode is going on air this weekend, the show’s actors are getting all emotional about being a part of television’s top rated show. Mouni Roy and Karanvir Bohra’s Naagin 2’s final episode is going on air this weekend, the show’s actors are getting all emotional about being a part of television’s top rated show.

Actor Mouni Roy and Karanvir Bohra’s Naagin 2 wrapped up its shooting recently and we told you all about that. But now when the final episode of the show is going on air this weekend, the show’s actors are getting all emotional about being a part of television’s top rated show. Mouni took to social media to share images and videos with her co-stars and also the person behind the famous series – Ekta Kapoor. Apart from Mouni even Karanvir and Adaa Khan shared their emotions about being a part of the popular show.

Mouni took to Instagram and wrote a long post as a reminiscence to Naagin 2. The 31-year-old actor has been a part of the franchise ever since its first season, which also starred Arjun Bijlani. Mouni Roy’s note reads as:

End of this road s vague , a blur , too many struggles , too much love , too much of err’ything. But the journey; the journey of so many learnings , many yearnings, so many memories, so many blessings. So much to learn from every single person I have worked with on this show along the way. @ektaravikapoor there is nothing I haven’t told you, have expressed my gratitude several times & its still not enough. I love you.. & so it goes.. @aashkagoradia my happy drug in my life or on set ! @adaakhann the one with the halo on sets! @arjunbijlani coconspirator & my friend !@karanvirbohra thank you for tolerating all my torments & hearing me out every single day @anusoru for making me look how i did on the show & making yummy paneer @sudhaachandran ji @aryanpandit_official @shirin_sewani @monica_sharma15 @i_m_rutpanna_aishwarya @tanyaa03 @eshagupta1331 @shreya_nehal So glad that we all could come together & hum this song together. Feel love & at peace. And all of you who watched & loved & obsessed over us for these 9 months , watch us the last time on this season @colorstv at 7 pm & wait for the next one to come… And so it goes..

Adaa Khan also shared a video, but it was rather fun than emotional. In the dubsmash video, we see the trio – Mouni, Adaa and Karanvir, being both happy and sad about the show’s wrap up. While Naagin 2 has come to an end, the third season of the hit show will be happening for sure. Adaa Khan’s post along the video reads, “Season finale naagin 2 !!! Tune in now 7 pm sat-sun thank u everyone for all the love ❤️ ! Love u @ektaravikapoor for giving me shesha And the entire cast n crew for the love n support… will miss u all ❤️❤️❤️ @imouniroy @sudhaachandran @karanvirbohra @aashkagoradia @mahajankinshuk17 😘😘😘 we made beautiful memories.”

Actor Karanvir Bohra also shared a photo with Mouni, and wrote a long caption, which reads, “Ardhanarishvara (Sanskrit: अर्धनारीश्वर, Ardhanārīśvara) is a composite androgynous form of the Hindu God Shiva and His consort Parvati. My Guruji #panditvirukrishnanji always calles me #ardhnareshwar whenever I perform any Indian Classical form, he says you have the stance of a man and the grace of a woman.Back then, I used to feel very uneasy being addressed as #ardhnareshwar until I actually understood the meaning of it. I believe it so much more, that I had a chance to play (even for a brief period) the ultimate embodiment of #shivshakti Thank you @imouniroy for being the Shakti, thank you @ektaravikapoor for this season and once again thank you audience for the love ❤️❤️❤️ #seasonfinale #naagin2 🐍

Om namo shivaya 🙏.”

See all the posts of Naagin 2 stars as the season gets over:

Earlier, Mouni too shared a Boomerang video with Karanvir and Adaa on her Instagram story where the three actors were first seen all sad, and then turned happy with glittering smiles on their faces. Meanwhile Mouni has taken a much needed break for herself and is out vacationing. She has also been serving her fans with her hot photos, almost everyday. From her beach clicks to morning yoga, Mouni is all over the social media.

And not to miss is her red-hair, aptly matching her flamboyant personality. Mouni Roy is also set to make her Bollywood debut in Akshay Kumar’s Gold.

