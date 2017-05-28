Naagin 2, May 27 full episode written update: Shivangi grabs the naag mani

Naagin 2, May 27 full episode written update: Yamini tells Prithvi and his parents to stay underground so that Shivangi never comes to know about their partnership or else she’ll call off the wedding. Naagin 2, May 27 full episode written update: Yamini tells Prithvi and his parents to stay underground so that Shivangi never comes to know about their partnership or else she’ll call off the wedding.

Prithvi’s parents are celebrating the wedding announcement of Avni with Prithvi and Rocky with Tanya when Ruchika enters. She says that Rocky cannot marry anybody else as she loves him the most. Ruchika turns into a naagin and wraps herself around them. Yamini enters to make her stop and introduces Ruchika as her assistant-cum-partner. Yamini tells Prithvi and his parents to stay underground so that Shivangi never comes to know about their partnership or else she’ll call off the wedding. She plans to leave from the party tonight as naag mani will evolve around the same time. Rocky’s father advises Ruchika to not let anybody know that she’s a naagin.

Mansi is reluctant to attend the party in the presence of Shivangi and Rocky. Yamini rebukes her to stay calm and composed in front of guests instead of acting anxiously. Avni and Tanya come downstairs and Yamini tells Avni and Prithvi to stay together in the party and take their time to get to know each other. Jaadu Nath calls Tanya to the guest room. She refuses to leave the party but he insists on coming so that the plan doesn’t fail. Tanya comes and tells him that naag mani will not go to anybody else. Jaadu Nath says that Yamini didn’t tell him that Ruchika is a naagin. Now their only plan is to capture Shivangi before she picks up the naag mani. Tanya is confident about handling Shivangi because she still has the thorn. The thorn will make Shivangi unconscious and then she can take the naag mani through her.

Also read | Mouni Roy’s candid clicks with Naagin 2 co-star Karanvir Bohra’s daughters are too cute to ignore. See pics

Tanya is unable to find Shivangi amidst all the masked faces in the party when she spots Rocky. Yamini is keeping an eye on Shivangi and Rocky, in the meanwhile Tanya meets Shivangi and pinches her with the thorn by mistake. She now waits for the thorn to work. All of the couples and guests start dancing and playing games. Rocky is dancing with Shivangi when Yamini starts talking to Mansi thinking that Ruchika is standing next to her. Fortunately, Mansi has misheard everything so Yamini changes the topic. Shivangi starts feeling drowsy when Tanya makes her sit and plans to ask Rocky about the truth. Tanya calls Rocky for dance and hypnotises him to agree for it. She asks him about his birthday party and he tells everything about it. Ruchika is watching this and feels jealous. She frees Rocky of the hypnosis and tells him to take Shivangi to the cave where naag mani is going to appear. Tanya deliberately plays the Naagin song to distract them but Rocky takes Shivangi to the cave. Yamini keeps searching for Ruchika when the whole song is playing and changes the song. In the meanwhile Rocky and Shivangi turn into Naags because of the song and Yamini sees them both.

She asks Ruchika about how Rocky is also a naag. Ruchika explains that this is the power that he received on his 27th birthday. Shivangi had told Rocky the whole truth also, but Ruchika manipulated him into making Shivangi take the naag mani and give it to him. Shivangi starts feeling drowsy when Rocky takes her and flies off to the cave. She thinks that she’ll tell Rocky the truth about his real parents once she gives him the naag mani. Tanya goes to Jadu Nath and Rocky and Yamini have escaped. He tells her to use her skills to stop them and he’ll stop the other pandit chanting for the naag mani’s protection. Tanya freezes some leaves by chanting. Rocky thinks that he’ll soon kill Shivangi, once he takes the naag mani.

Rocky plays the seashell and starts chanting alongwith Ruchika and Shivangi, in front of Shiva’s statue in the cave. A fierce wind starts blowing when the naag mani appears. Shivangi is trying to walk against the wind to grab the naag mani. She picks it up and tells Rocky to leave before the cave closes down. Shivangi is holding Rocky when he pushes her away and Shivangi asks what’s wrong. Ruchika appears and hugs him after taking the naag mani. She tells that Shivangi can no longer stay alive when they have the mani now. Anyone can extracts all the powers out of Shivangi.

Rocky says that Shivangi deserved this after whatever happened to his family. Ruchika grabs Shivangi and throws her off the cliff. Rocky is sad as to why she did it and pushes her away. Shivangi is saved by some other naag while she was falling. She wakes up on a riverside, faintly sees Rocky in front of her, when its actually somebody else. He introduces himself as a friend and gives her a hand to stand up.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd