Naagin 2 actor Mouni Roy reveals the secret behind her hourglass figure, see photo

Television’s much loved Naagin aka Mouni Roy is in the best phase of her career. The actor has been winning so many accolades for her acting skills and her captivating beauty, that the grapevine has been abuzz with rumours of Bollywood’s bhaijaan Salman Khan launching her on the silver screen. But what is it which keeps Mouni on her toes despite her hectic shooting schedule? It’s her vigorous workout session. This, we know from her Instagram profile.

Until now we saw Mouni being a perfect Maashi Maa to her Naagin 2 co-actor Karanvir Bohra’s twin daughters. But now she is inspiring many of her followers on Instagram to hit the gym right away. On Wednesday, Mouni posted a picture of her stretching out in the gym and captioned it, “And then we stretch ☃️”. If the rumours of her making her big screen debut opposite Akshay Kumar is true then we must say Mouni is on the right track as it takes real efforts to match up to the energy of Bollywood’s Khiladi Kumar.

Mouni Roy’s Instagram is a treat for her three million followers as she keeps giving them a sneak peek into her life. She shares a special bond with many actors in the industry and her posts are a proof of all the fun moments she spends with them on and off the sets. On the work front, Mouni recently won the Best Actor trophy at the Golden Petal Awards 2017 for her role in Naagin 2.

