Naagin 2 actor Karanvir Bohra’s short film Ijazat based on Rajiv-Sonia Gandhi’s love story. See pic

Karanvir Bohra’s short film Ijazat to put in front the love story of Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Karanvir Bohra’s short film Ijazat to put in front the love story of Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

Naagin 2 actor Karanvir Bohra has turned producer for his upcoming short film, Ijazat The Film. The film, where he plays the role of Rajiv Gandhi. The film will explore the love story between the two extremely popular political figures – Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. The first look has created a lot of buzz and curiosity among his fans and even his television contemporaries. Ever since the first look has come out, Karan’s co-stars have been tweeting and retweeting the picture.

In the first look, Karanvir and his co-star Priya Banerjee recreate an old photograph of the Gandhi couple enjoying ice-cream from a vendor near India Gate. Retweeting the same picture, Divyanka Tripathi, famous for her television show Yeh Hai Mohabattein, wrote, “Hey @karanvirbohra! Looking forward to yr short film that’s a #tributetolove of Sonia Gandhi and Late former PM Rajiv Gandhi.” Karan’s Naagin 2 co-star Mouni Roy wrote, “Bestest wishes to @RealKVB for ur upcoming short film. Can’t wait to see it.”

More from the world of Entertainment:

Sanjeeda Sheikh wrote, “This is the first look of @RealKVB short film, it’s #tributetolove of Sonia Gandhi and Late former PM Rajiv Gandhi.” Kushal Tandon also shared the pic with the caption, “all the best darling for this one #ijazatthefilm a short film ,looking fwd .. rockinrolla”

Check out the tweets here:

Bestest wishes to @RealKVB for ur upcoming short film. Cant wait to see it. #ijazatthefilm✌🏻🤗 pic.twitter.com/c5I2dLl5VY — Mouni Roy (@Roymouni) February 17, 2017

This is the first look of @RealKVB short film, it’s #tributetolove of Sonia Gandhi and Late former PM Rajiv Gandhi. #ijazatthefilm ..👍👍 pic.twitter.com/oBIVIMHAYL — iamsanjeeda (@iamsanjeeda) February 17, 2017

@RealKVB alll the best darling for this one #ijazatthefilm a short film ,looking fwd .. rockinrolla 🤘 pic.twitter.com/ruUMBKBDZr — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) February 17, 2017

Allllll the best @RealKVB …. #ijazatthefilm … This first look of your short film looks fab!!!!! ✨ pic.twitter.com/XC9PQ2IzmF — GAUAHAR KHAN (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) February 17, 2017

Priya Banerjee, who was last seen in Jazbaa, says she could not refuse the project because she felt it was a beautiful concept. In an interview to Mid-day, Karanvir elaborated on the project. “This is a tribute to them (Rajiv and Sonia Gandhi). We have fictionalised a few things, though. There is no political agenda to grab eyeballs. It is a simple film, made to create a different content for audiences. I’m an actor, but sometimes, you come across an idea that you don’t wish to wait for someone to back.”

Also read | Shararat season two: Shruti Seth shares another pic teasing fans about the show’s comeback

In an interview to another leading daily, Karanvir said the love story of Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi is a reaffirmation that true love does exists.

“I’ve always been fascinated with classic love stories of the 50’s and the 60’s…..they don’t white such stories or make such movies anymore. I was going browsing through the net and happen to see Rendezvous with Simi Garewal with late Mr Rajiv Gandhi ji….I was so mesmerized by the way he spoke and the way he carried himself with such elegance….the way he would speak about Sonia Gandhi ji, the way they met and how he geared up the courage to ask permission to his mother….The Prime Minister then, Mrs Indira Gandhiji. That’s where my film ends. They call it the Eric Segal love story of India. It’s my tribute to him and to all the people in love,” the Shararat actor said.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd