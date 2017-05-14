Naagin 2 actor Karanvir Bohra’s Mother’s Day gift for wife Teejay is as adorable as his twin daughters. See photos

Karanvir Bohra with one of his daughters. Karanvir Bohra with one of his daughters.

Karanvir Bohra’s daughters are the cutest bundle of happiness in the television fraternity ever since they’ve landed in Mumbai with their mother Teejay Sidhu. Few days back Surbhi Jyoti and Shweta Tiwari were captured with the two babies. So far, everyone has been calling the tiny tots – Miko and Nonu, while gushing over their chubby awesomeness. Karanvir and Teejay shared some adorable photographs of the twins yet again. On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Karanvir decided to gift his wife Teejay the family’s first official photoshoot, which Teejay posted on her official Instagram page. She also announced the names of her twins, whom she calls ‘Twincesses’.

Karanvir and Teejay have finally named the girls Vienna and Raya Bella. Aren’t they magical and beautiful? Teejay wrote, “And here is my little #squad – KV, Vienna, Raya Bella and me. :) @karanvirbohra Thank you for arranging yesterday’s photo shoot – what a lovely Mother’s Day gift – our first family photo. :) I still can’t believe how fast our little world changed! We were happily living our lives and then one fine day, God throws us TWO curve balls! Haha! In one day, we went from being a couple to being a family. :) Now these sweet little girls have found their place in our lives, and have brought so much joy, love and light with them. Today, I am thankful I got to be their Mom. As much as I call them ‘my’ children, I know that they are only on loan to me for this lifetime. Their souls belong to God. I have been trusted to give them the happiest life I can, and I will attempt to be the best mom possible. :) #HappyMothersDay to all moms and mom-to-be. We are all so lucky. :) Thank you @courtyardmumbai for your hospitality.”

Also read | Naagin 2 actor Karanvir Bohra’s daughters have found a Bengali Maasi in co-star Mouni Roy. See pics

Karanvir also shared an adorable picture on his Instagram account and wrote, “My @bombaysunshine ‘s first #mothresday and I can’t thank her enuff for making me a dad of these 2 angels. We believe they have come on this planet to spread joy and happiness in everyone’s life they meet. Meet Raya-bella and Vienna (Miko n nonu), the 2 pumpkins in our all our lives. Don’t forget to hug these2 when you see them. #omnamahshivaya 🙏 Happy mothers day to all you beautiful mom’s.”

Check out the other pictures of Vienna and Raya Bella with Surabhi Jyoti and Shweta Tiwari.

Karanvir’s Naagin 2 co-star Mouni Roy had also turned their perfect Bengali Masi recently when the twins visited her and their father on the sets of. Mouni even had a fun time with them at their home, giving us some adorable clicks.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd