Naagin 2 actor Karanvir Bohra escapes near-fatal accident, car totalled. See pics

Naagin 2 actor Karanvir Bohra survived a near-fatal accident on Tuesday after the driver of the car he was travelling in swerved to avoid a speeding truck heading their way. While the car was totalled, the actor and his co-passengers got away with minor injuries. The actor was heading to Bhuj, Gujarat to shoot for a song of his upcoming film, Hume Tumse Pyar Kitna, when the accident happened. The actor was accompanied by actor Priya Banerjee and his sister, Meenakshi.

The incident happened at around 7 am near Bharuch in Gujarat. The truck was in the wrong lane and Karanvir’s driver swerved the car to the right and hit the lamppost. Taking to his social media account, Karanvir confirmed his well-being after the deadly accident. The actor wrote, “Thank you for all your wishes….@priyabanerjee @shivangibohra and my driver all are fine and in one piece.” Adding to it, he wrote, “Is only god’s grace how the car to the entire impact on itself….really thankful to my soldier of a car.”

But the accident sure has left the actor traumatised as he has cancelled the shoot of the song sequence and has rescheduled it for the next week. Karanvir also advised drivers to be careful while driving. “My only advice to all the young drivers out there that please don’t drive at night. We may be great drivers, but we can’t be sure of the other person. In any case, we in India don’t follow any rules, so please take precaution,” he wrote.

On the work front, Karanvir is working on a short film titled Ijjazat which reportedly portrays the love story of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Karanvir will be seen playing Rajiv Gandhi in the film and Priya Banerjee will be essaying the role of Sonia Gandhi. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

