Naagin 2 actor Karanvir Bohra’s daughters have found a Bengali Maasi in co-star Mouni Roy. See pics

Ever since actor Karanvir Bohra landed in Mumbai with two little munchkins, his twin daughters Miko and Nonu, his fans have been gushing over their cuteness. But these two kids have got more fans than his father. How? Well, the moment they landed on the sets of Naagin 2, they got too busy with Mouni Roy, Karan’s co-star from the show. In fact, they found a maasi (maternal aunt) in her who was singing Bengali rhymes for them.

Karan’s wife Teejay Sidhu shared an adorable picture of her daughter and wrote, “So I wake up on my second day in Bombay and wonder, ‘What does a baby do around here?’ All the people I know are in Canada. I guess I better go meet some new people. :) So I head over to my Daddy’s shoot. He does a show about snakes. But I didn’t see any. It’s good because I’m scared of snakes! I met Mouni Masi. :) She’s really nice. And really pretty. She sings me songs in Bengali. :) She says she will teach me Bengali. Mouni Maashi. See? I’m learning already! :) It was really hot today. My maashi got me AC cooler so I would be comfortable. It’s great being a baby. Everyone takes care of me. :) Still, it’s a little too warm. And I’m tired. I better go home before I start crying. If I make too much noise, the snakes might come out. I’ll see you again soon @imouniroy! There. I met one new person today. :)”

Check out Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu's post:

Teejay and her daughters were received with loads of love and excitement at the Mumbai airport. Karan shared a picture of them and wrote, “Thank you all for your love and wishes, @bombaysunshine😘 and the #BohraBohra sisters have landed safely. #Miko & #Nonu (official nicknames) The one in my hand is Miko, Elder by a minute, A fierce Lioness by nature.Tj says she looks Japanese, thus the name Miko-Tashi 🎎 And ofcourse the Tee is holding its the petite and dainty #Nonu, the name says it all, she is like a little doll princess 👰🏻 My excitement has no bounds, I can’t even express the feeling I have when I look at these 2 I haven’t slept more than 4 hours in the last 2days, and I’ve been doubling up with my regular shoot timings, now the daddy duty has hit me like a #thunderbolt ⚡️ But you know what? I’m loving it, staying up late, now has a purpose –

good bye sleep, see you in a year or 2😘”

The actor was blessed with the twins in October 2016. He had announced the news on social media.

Karanvir essays the role of Rocky Akhilesh Raheja in Naagin 2. He is currently working in a short film on Rajiv Gandhi’s love story where he plays the late former Prime Minister.

