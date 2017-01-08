Naagin 2, 7th January 2017 full episode written update: Shivangi kills Kapalika

Naagin 2, 7th January 2017 full episode written update: Shivangi turns into Yamini and asks Kapalika to show her the naags she has trapped. Naagin 2, 7th January 2017 full episode written update: Shivangi turns into Yamini and asks Kapalika to show her the naags she has trapped.

Shivangi tells Rudra that she has decided to take revenge and her love as well. She says she’ll lose her powers once she is done with her revenge. They see the masked man passing by and follow him to see his face. Rocky’s cousins ask him to apologise to Shivangi. Sesha feels frustrated that she tried to kill Shivangi so many times but still she is celebrating Karvachauth with Rocky instead of her doing the same.

Rocky sees Shivangi and Rudra together and follows them to know what they are upto. The masked man enters the store room and then enters a cave hidden behind a photograph of Ritik. Shivangi and Rudra go behind him followed by Rocky. Shivangi and Rudra turn into naag and naagin to follow him so that he can’t see them. The masked man meets Kapalika who traps Shivangi and Rudra into a box.

Mask man leaves and Kapalika starts blowing the ‘been’ to bring them into their real form. Rocky sees Kapalika and wonders what she is doing there. Rudra and Shivangi are forced to come in their original form and Kapalika says she knew it was Shivangi and now she will tell everyone. She traps them in a spider web on the roof and leaves to tell everyone. Rocky reaches there and wonders where he is as he cannot see Rudra and Shivangi.

Kapalika goes to Yamini to tell her that Shivangi is the naagin. Yamini asks her to not tell this to anyone else as she and Yamini will share the naagmani. She says she left her Garud kavach in her room and asks her to wait while she would fetch it.

Yamini goes to her room where we see it was actually Shivangi. And she tells Rudra that it was the power of true love which made Rocky help them unknowingly. Avantika asks two of her bees to turn into humans and enter the house to know what Yamini and everyone are upto and where the naagmani was. Kapalika sees Yamini is chit-chatting with Akhilesh and goes to call her but is interrupted by someone.

Shivangi goes to stop her but she is stopped by Rocky who asks her to chose between Rudra and Rocky and if she chooses Rudra then she has to divorce him. He says if he chooses him then she has to stay in the house and she should not leave the house. Yamini comes there and asks Rocky to come with her.

Shivangi turns into Yamini and asks Kapalika to show her the naags she has trapped. Kapalika takes her to the cave where she is shocked to see that neither Shivangi nor Rudra are there. Shivangi then takes her original form and confronts her. Kapalika says they can’t harm her as she has the kavach when Shivangi pulls the locket from her neck with the help of her tongue. She then kills her.

Shivangi enters the home when Rocky confronts her and asks where she was. Shivangi asks him to listen to her but Rocky holds her wrist and twists it. Yamini comes there and asks if everything is okay between them. Shivangi says that nothing is okay. She says she is afraid of all that is happening in the house and therefore she wants him to wear this locket. Yamini takes the locket and scolds Rocky to not trouble her daughter-in-law and not to remove that locket.

Yamini and Sesha go to the cave and look for Kapalika but can’t find her. Sesha says that they should kidnap Rocky and then blackmail Shivangi to get the naagmani and once they’ll get the naagmani, they’ll kill her. Yamini asks her to stop dreaming and come with her. Shivangi goes to her bed where Rocky has fallen asleep while reading and his glasses are on. Shivangi reaches to put them down when Rocky rolls over with her and asks her not to leave him, in his sleep. Shivangi says she is with him.