Naagin 2 5th March 2017 full episode written update: Rocky knows Rudra is a naag

Naagin 2 5th March 2017 full episode written update: Rocky finds Uttara’s dead body. Naagin 2 5th March 2017 full episode written update: Rocky finds Uttara’s dead body.

Shivangi fins Uttara’s dead body in the refrigerator. Rudra tells her that he was not able to properly dispose of it. Because it was in the refrigerator, the dead body has become very heavy. Rudra, who takes the shape of Nidhi, and Shivangi are taking the dead body away, Rocky walks into the kitchen. Rocky finds Uttara’s dead body. Rudra and Shivangi have run away after taking the form of a snake. Rocky calls the police, who inform him that she has been bitten by a snake. Rocky tells the family to be aware of the snake, and without saying it directly, he tells everyone to be aware of a naagin. Shesha, Yamini, Shivangi and Rudra figure out that he knows about the fact there is a naagin in the house. Thankfully, he doesn’t know yet that it is Shesha and Shivangi. Shesha/Ruchika goes to Rocky and confronts him. He tells her that he knows Rudra is a naag. He tells her that if he finds out Rudra had any connection with Shivangi, he would not forgive his wife. Shesha is scared that Rocky will find out about her.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Yamini figures out that the naagin knows she is the culprit. Avantika comes to her and informs her that Vikrant is missing. Avantika smells someone in the room. She takes Yamini to Sushant and other young members of the family. Avantika tells Yamini that one of her kids is a naag. She fails to figure out who that is. Rudra comes to Rocky’s room. Rocky confronts him about being a naag. But Rudra is outside the room, in reality. And he sees this. He figures that it is someone else pretending to be him. Rudra in form of Nidhi enters the kitchen where Shivangi is working. Rocky also enters the kitchen and sees so many people there. He texts Shivangi to meet him outside. Rudra in nick of time tells her that Rocky knows about his reality.

Also read: Naagin 2, 4th March 2017 full episode written update: Nidhi and Shivangi join hands to take revenge

When Shivangi enters the room, Rocky slaps her. He asks her what secret she is hiding. He slaps her again, and Shivangi decides to come in her true form. She turns into a snake in front of Rocky. He refuses to accept a naagin as his wife. But turns out, she was only day dreaming. She realises that she cannot be in her true form and decides to keep it a secret from him. Shivangi enters the room, and Rocky sees the tattoo on her back, and asks her if she knows she is a suryavanshi. He tells her that Rudra is a icchadhaari naag.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd