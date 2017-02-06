Naagin 2, 5th February 2017 full episode written update: Shivangi saves Rocky’s life

Naagin 2, 5th February 2017 full episode written update: Naagin 2, 5th February 2017 full episode written update:

Sesha and Shivangi, in the very first scene are dancing in the Shiva temple. Gurudev is performing pooja at the very moment and suddenly Sesha and Shivangi fall on the floor. They try to get up with all their force but are unable to do so. Sesha tells Maheesh that she will kill him because he killed her Rocky. He starts attacking Sesha and she falls on the floor.

In the next scene, a pandit is chanting mantras in temple and everyone is reciting Bhajans to please Mata Rani’s idol. Maheesh enters the function and everyone gets scared by seeing him. Everyone starts running here and there. Maheesh starts destructing the property and kills people over there. One lady with her kid gets stuck there and Maheesh tries to scare her. At the very moment Shivangi enters to save everyone from evil Maheesh. She tries to stop Maheesh but he is unstoppable. He further challenges Shivangi to stop him if she believes in Mata rani. Shivangi replies to this by saying that Mata Rani will kill you. Shivangi cries and prays to save the innocent lady and her child. Suddenly, lights turn off and Shivangi appears as Mata rani. Maheesh laughs after seeing her and tells her that no one can kill him as he has got a blessing that he can never get killed by God, animal or human.

Also read | Naagin 2, 4th February 2017 full episode written update: Maheesh demands his horn from Shivangi

Shivangi starts attacking Maheesh and finally kills him. Shivangi takes the Naagmani to save Rocky and leaves. Avantika reaches the Shiva temple and asks Sesha about Naagmani. They both start fighting over Naagmani. Sesha tells that she knows where Naagmani is. She says that it is with Shivangi. At the same time, Shivangi reaches Sheshnaag and handovers the Naagmani to him. He starts treating dead Rocky with Naagmani and finally Rocky gets his life back. Shivangi holds Rocky’s hand and confess her love for him. Rocky asks how they came there? She replies by saying that she got him there. Rocky complains about Maheesh’s behaviour with Shivangi. She says that he need not worry about it and she has told Sesha about his evil activities. Sesha comes back and Avantika asks her on who killed Maheesh as he was so powerful. Avatika foresees Rocky and Shivangi in a car and informs Sesha about the same. Rocky and Shivangi share romantic moments together. Yamini is planning to separate Shivangi and Rocky. Sesha asks Shivangi about how she treated Rocky, to which she replies that she got the Naagmani from the temple which saved Rocky’s life.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd