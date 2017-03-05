Naagin 2, 4th March 2017 full episode written update: Nidhi and Shivangi join hands to take revenge

Later, Shivangi apologises for killing Manav, but Nidhi replies that she knew her husband Manav was a bad man. And she is not upset about his murder, but the fact the he could never be a good husband. Later, Shivangi apologises for killing Manav, but Nidhi replies that she knew her husband Manav was a bad man. And she is not upset about his murder, but the fact the he could never be a good husband.

Rocky finds the secret room, and starts reading the book. He finds out more about naagin world in that book. He also finds out a painting of Sangram Singh and remembers his face resembles Shivangi’s father Ritik. He touches the sacred symbol and enters the secret room behind the wall. Uttara enters Yamini’s room and tells her that Shivangi is a naagin. Yamini refuses to believe her. Soon, Niddhi enters and tells Yamini that Uttara is speaking the truth. But turns out, it is not Yamini in the room but Shivangi in the form of her. Shivangi comes in her true form, and tries to grab Uttara. Nidhi comes in between. Uttara says that Shivangi killed Nidhi’s husband. In return, Yamini threatens Uttara to reveal her truth. Uttara confesses that she has killed Rocky’s mother, and that Yamini killed Rocky’s father. She also reveals that Yamini instructed her to do so. Rocky enter the secret room and finds the naagmani. He finds guruji there. Guruji thwarts him.

Shivangi kills Uttara in front of Niddhi, who later passes out. Shivangi tries to wake her up. The real Yamini comes to her room, and realises that someone is hiding in her room. Unable to find the person she goes to sleep. As she lies down on bed, it is revealed that Shivangi is hiding them on the ceiling.

Uttara also reveals before dying that Shesha and Avantika are a part of their crimes. Meanwhile, Guruji before killing Rocky realises that he is Shivangi’s husband as they met on the night she came to him for help. Guruji lets Rocky go.

Shivangi brings Niddhi to the sacred cave and Rudra, who asks the reason behind this. When Nidhi wakes up, she is scared of Rudra and Shivangi.

She is also upset about the fact that Manav and his family lied to her all these years. She reveals that Rocky’s parents were everything to her. And that she will help Yamini in her revenge. Nidhi spots Vikram in the protective mystical circle. She is advised not to touch him as she will get hurt. She is told that Vikram was always alive and was held captive by Avantika. Shivangi tells Nidhi that she loves Rocky.

Nidhi says that Shivangi and Rocky can sort their differences. Shivangi promises that she will quit her naagin life after avenging her parents’ death. Rudra secretly vows that he will never let all this happen. Rudra then goes off to take care of Uttara’s dead body.

Sushant wakes up after sleeping next to Gautami. Scared, he runs to the roof. Gautami wakes up and realises what has happened after seeing her clothes scattered all over the floor. A supernatural force tries to kill Sushant. Gautami run to his help after hearing his screams.

Rocky confronts Shivangi over her erratic behavior. Shivangi figures something is off about him. Rocky tells her how she behaved badly after drinking last night. Shivangi says that she was only drinking apple juice. Unknown to them, it was Shesha posing as Shivangi. Gautami reaches Sushant, and confronts him about last night. She realises that she has been raped. Sushant blames everything on Gautami, and tells her that she came on to him. Rudra comes to fetch Uttara’s dead body but is interrupted by family members.

Rocky confronts Shivangi once again. Rocky shows her the book of naagin and nagmani. He asks her if she knows any icchadhaari naag naagin. Shivangi tells him that the book was gifted to her by someone. And that it is all a fantasy fiction.

The next day at the breakfast table, Shesha is shocked to see Shivangi and Rocky together even after the ruckus she caused last night. Someone finds Uttara’s dead body in the refrigerator.