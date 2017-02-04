Naagin 2, 4th February 2017 full episode written update: Mahesh demands his horn from Shivangi

Naagin 2, 4th February 2017 full episode written update: Shesha and Shivangi come together to save Rocky. Naagin 2, 4th February 2017 full episode written update: Shesha and Shivangi come together to save Rocky.

Naagin 2, 4th February 2017 full episode written update: Shivangi and Sesha join hands to save Rocky.The serial starts where Sesha is seen yelling at Avantika where she forces her to use her bee superpower and find where Rocky was. Argument starts between Sesha and Yamini, and Sesha pushes Yamini. Yamini wakes up and asks Avantika to show where bull Mahesh is. Avantika uses her super powers and shows that Mahesh is heading towards panchner haveli and Rocky is severely injured. Sesha panics and rushes out shouting she will save her Rocky. Avantika tells Yamini that let Sesha save Rocky, they will get Naagmani. They both walk along Sesha. Shivangi takes Rocky to Seshnaag and pleads to save him. Seshnaag says Rocky is dead and cannot be revived. Shivangi pleads to give his poison and save Rocky like she saved Sushant with her poison. Seshnaag says she saved Sushant as he was alive, but Rocky is dead. She continues pleading to save Rocky somehow. Seshnaag says she has to get Naagmani to save Rocky. Shivangi walks out and calls Rudra. Rudra is in temple and Guruji picks call. Shivangi tells Mahesh is coming to get horn. Guruji says let him come, she need not worry. Mahesh comes there. Shivangi hears his voice and panics. Guruji asks her not to worry, just save Rocky.

Avantika, Yamini and Sesha travel towards panchner haveli to save Rocky. Yamini’s drama and comments start. Car breaks down. Sesha changes as snake and leaves. Yamini’s drama continues. Guruji warns Maheesh dare not to cross temple barrier, else he will burn. Maheesh says nobody can stop him. He takes out Naagmani and injures Guruji with it’s power. He then laughs and walks towards the steps, but cannot cross the fire barrier. Rudra warns that he cannot cross holy temple. Maheesh takes out Naagmani again and orders it to set off the fire. Rain pours on fire and sets it off. Rudra fights with Maheesh, but Maheesh overpowers and injures him. Mahesh then walks towards the horn. Guruji gets up and tries to stop Maheesh, but Maheesh kills him and throws him on the floor. He then picks the horn and fixes it on his head. Shivangi reaches temple and says he cannot do anything in temple. Maheesh laughs that he got his horn and Naagmani and he is most powerful now. He snatches Rudra and Shivangi’s powers and says they both are common human beings now and not ichhadhari naags. He will see how they will save Rocky now. He disappears.

Seshnaag guards Rocky. He senses Sesha is coming and protects the whole place with his magical illusion. Sesha runs towards Seshnaag mandir door, but it changes as a wall. She knocks door and shouts how can this happen. Avantika and Yamini enter and Yamini starts her drama. Sesha warns her if she does not help her find Rocky, she will expose her true identity in front of her family. Yamini asks Avantika to show where Rocky is. Avantika uses her powers, but cannot find Rocky’s location. She says this whole place is under magical illusion. Sesha says she knows. Shivangi and Rocky think how to find out where Maheesh has gone and get Naagmani back from him. Shivangi says he must have not gone far. Rudra says Maheesh’s last words are his clue, he must have gone to Durga maa’s temple. Maheesh reaches Durga maa’s temple and gets happy seeing crowd. He thinks in previous age, Durga maa killed Maheeshasur, but in this age, Maheesh is more powerful and Durga maa cannot do anything.

Sesha panics and asks Avantika to find out where Rocky is. Avantika sends her bee. Bee comes back and says she could not find Rocky anywhere, but saw Shivangi and Maheesh in Durga temple. Shivangi searches Maheesh in temple and finds him. She says he cannot dare think of using his dirty tricks as this is dev maa’s mandir. He laughs that she is common human now and cannot stop him. She says she will not let him harm anyone. He pushes her and disappears. She starts searching him again. Maheesh walks out of temple towards tree. Sesha watches him getting into tree and thinks why did he enter tree. She then clashes with Shivangi and asks where is Rocky, she saw Rocky injured and Shivangi taking her. Shivangi says she took Rocky to a hospital where he is safe. Sesha asks who injured Rocky. Shivangi says her boyfriend Maheesh. Sesha says Maheesh is not her boyfriend. Shivangi says Maheesh has Naagmani and she needs it back to save Rocky. Sesha says she will help her get Naagmani and save Rocky. Shivangi thinks she is her enemy, but to save Rocky, she can do anything. She agrees. Sesha says she will show her where Maheesh is and walks holding her hand.

Sesha takes Shivangi near tree and searches door to enter it. Shivangi asks what is she looking at. Sesha says she saw Maheesh near this tree. Shivangi asks if she found anything. Sesha says not yet, but she will. She asks Shivangi to get aside for sometime and not look at her, she will tell her later why she did this. Shivangi turns. Sesha turns into half snake and tries to burn tree and break tree with her tail unsuccessfully. She then lifts hammer and tries to break it and thinks it is tree or a mountain, why it is not breaking. Hammer breaks down. A sadhu comes. Sesha and Shivangi plead him for help. Sadhu says only Mahadev can help them. This is very old temple and people say it was Naag mandir before and all the desires get be fulfilled here. Sesha and Shivangi are shown praying to Shiv ji.

