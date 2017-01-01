Naagin 2, 31st December 2016 full episode written update: Shivangi decides to test Rocky’s love

Naagin 2, 31st December 2016 full episode written update: Yamini asks Akhilesh to accompany her to the temple to find about Shivangi and Rudra. Naagin 2, 31st December 2016 full episode written update: Yamini asks Akhilesh to accompany her to the temple to find about Shivangi and Rudra.

In the first scene Shivangi turns into a Naagin and appears in front of Mahish. There, Akhilesh falls down from stairs of the temple. Shivangi carries on the search for Rudra despite facing all difficulties. She finally finds him and asks what happened. Rudra tells her that he felt like someone is pouring boiling water on him.

Yamini asks Akhilesh to come with her to the temple to find out why Shivangi and Rudra are not there yet.

There Shivangi faints and Rocky panics. He shouts that he will save her at any cost and leaves to get some help when Rudra comes there and takes Shivangi to Guruji. Guruji gives him some water and says Shiva Ji will save her and orders him to give it to Shivangi. She wakes up and Rudra tells her that Rocky is looking for her. Shivangi leaves.

Kapalika tells Yamini that they should start the pooja soon or else they won’t be able to see the Naagmani ever again.

Rocky tells Yamini that Shivangi is missing as there was a cyclone. While Shesha feels happy listening to this, Shivangi comes there and tells that she fainted due the cyclone and as soon as she was conscious she came there. Rocky says that he is taking her to the doctor but Yamini convinces them to stay for the pooja. When the pooja is over Yamini says that now they’ll go to Panchneir haveli when Akhilesh reminds her that they have to meet Mahish guru. Mahish guru scares her about the presence of two ichhadhari Naagins.

Also read | Naagin season 2, 25th December 2016 full episode written update: Shivangi keeps a fast for Rocky

There Rudra suggests Shivangi to divorce Rocky as soon as possible. When everyone gets back home Shivangi applies ointment to her leg and Rocky takes the ointment from her hand and applies it to her. When he is about to get up Shivangi takes his hand and applies ointment there. Rocky says that he wants to know if she is happy with him but Shivangi doesn’t give any clear answer and says she doesn’t know. He says why is she so confused. On one hand she is been fasting for him and then she is not happy with him. He asks what does she want when Shivangi stops him from asking so many questions and then moves out. She feels devastated as to what she is feeling for him and decides to call off their marriage after the Karvachauth rituals are over, but then she thinks that she must test if Rocky loves her truly or not.

More from the world of Entertainment:

In the next scene, Akhilesh is searching for something when Yamini comes there and asks him about the matter. He says he is looking for the horn of Mahish guru so that they can get the location of Naagmani. Shivangi listens to this and informs Rudra. They both head for the same location and decide to stop Yamini somehow.

When Yamini reaches there, a group of snakes come over but she shows her Garudmami to them and says no one can stop her today. Shivangi and Rudra make a storm hover there and Yamini and Akhilesh run back to Mahish guru who scolds them for displacing his horn.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd