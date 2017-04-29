Naagin 2, 29th April 2017 full episode written update: Yamini plans to kill Rocky on his birthday

Nagin 2, 8th April 2017 full episode written update: Rocky gets a magic mirror. Nagin 2, 8th April 2017 full episode written update: Rocky gets a magic mirror.

Rocky tells Tanya to act like they love each other in front of Shivangi. Tanya is getting ready in Shivangi’s room, when Shivangi reaches and asks Tanya what she is doing. Tanya says that this is her room and she can do whatever she wants. Rocky arrives in the room and packs his bag to switch to a different room. Shivangi requests him to stop and he throws his bag. Shivangi sees that Yamini and Mahendra are talking on phone with somebody. Shivangi follows them. They are going to babaji. He announces that the day has come when nothing can be saved.

Baba says that Rocky’s 27th birthday is approaching and something major will take place on his birthday. Shivangi feels that she needs to find out what baba is saying and what Yamini and Mahendra are upto. Rocky sees a dream in which he sees a lady and a temple. He follows the way to that temple. Shivangi follows him and finds out that Rocky is going to Takshak hill. Rocky enters the place where Shivangi killed Ruchika and finds out that this is the same place which used to come in his dreams. Rocky and Shivangi go deeper in the temple. Rocky sees a half torn photo of a lady that used to come in his dreams. Rocky takes the photo and suddenly starts feeling pain in his head. He falls from the cliff but Shivangi saves him on time.

Also read | As Kapil Sharma Show’s TRP halve, buzz of Sunil Grover’s show get stronger

Rocky is in his room, he wakes up and asks what happened. Shivangi says that she brought him to his room. Rocky tells Shivangi to kill him. But Shivangi cries and says that she will take her last revenge. Yamini tells Tanya’s parents that Mahendra Partap is Rocky’s real father. Tanya enters Rocky’s room and starts saying that Shivangi is a naagin and she has destroyed Rocky’s life by marrying him. Advocate Shrivastava calls and Rocky tells him to get divorce papers ready on time. Yamini and Tanya’s parents are talking about Rocky’s death, but in the meantime Mahendra Pratap enters the scene and they starts discussing about Shivangi’s death. Baba is practicing magical tricks where he says that Rocky will not be saved tomorrow. Mahendra Pratap asks Rocky about his well being. He thinks that he will never tell Rocky that he is his father and that it was him who had killed his mother. Mahendra Pratap encounters Shivangi and blames her for marrying Rocky. Shivangi says that she will get to know about his reality and why he has come to her and for what purpose. Shivangi shapelifts into Tanya’s mother and goes to Yamini to know what they are planning.

Mahendra, Yamini and Tanya’s mother (Shivangi) are talking to each other. Mahendra says that he will kill Shivangi soon. Yamini asks Mahendra to come with her to baba. They all go to the baba and ask what will happen on Rocky’s birthday. Baba gives some magical water for Rocky and tells Yamini to make him drink this blue water. Mahendra takes the bottle and says that he will give this water to his son.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd