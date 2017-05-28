Naagin 2, 28th May full episode written update: Shivangi enters Rocky’s house amidst wedding preparations

Naagin 2, 28th May full episode written update: Tanya decides to get hold of the Naag Mani in any way possible. Naagin 2, 28th May full episode written update: Tanya decides to get hold of the Naag Mani in any way possible.

Ruchika feels now that she has the Naag Mani, she can finally have Rocky also. She is elated for her dream has finally come true, after all the devious efforts. Shivangi is on her way to the temple, where she meets Gurudev. Rocky is coming back and spots Tanya and Jadu Nath conspiring together to acquire the Naag Mani. He is shocked to know that the two of them are working together. Tanya decides to get hold of the Naag Mani in any way possible.

Ruchika comes back home and sees that Yamini is freezed. She sets her free immediately and Yamini starts asking her questions about the Naag Mani. Yamini feels that she hasn’t taken the Naag Mani. Ruchika tells her that somebody had done black magic on her and that’s why she was frozen. She shows the Naag Mani and victoriously announces that she got it anyhow. Yamini is excited to see the Naag Mani.

Shivangi meets Gurudev along with her new friend. She tells him how she was saved from the fall and death. They talk about forming a team and working against her new enemies, thinking to acquire the Naag Mani. Gurudev blesses both of them.

Yamini plans to celebrate by opening a 15 year old wine bottle, which she saved just for the day she gets hold of the Naag Mani. Shivangi comes to know of Avni’s marriage and how everybody is busy with the preparations.

Ruchika tells Yamini that she won’t give her the Naag Mani, until she gets to marry Rocky. Yamini tells her not to worry as she’ll take care of it.

Shivangi plans to act as one of the banjaran women to get entry in Rocky’s house, amidst all the wedding scene. While entering, Yamini demands to see their faces, which are usually vieled. Shivangi makes an excuse that her husband will beat her a lot for showing her face. Rocky is upset over loosing Shivangi but Yamini is elated to know that Ruchika has finally killed her. But all of them are unaware that Shivangi is still alive.

