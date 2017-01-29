Naagin 2, 28th January 2017 full episode written update: Rocky saves Shivangi’s life

Caption: Naagin 2, 28th January 2017 full episode written update: Shivangi is saved by Rocky as he gives her body heat. Caption: Naagin 2, 28th January 2017 full episode written update: Shivangi is saved by Rocky as he gives her body heat.

In the first scene Yamini behaves weirdly in front of Rocky which confuses him but Sesha and Avantika take her away. Next we see Shivangi asking Mahish to give her the Naagmani in exchange of the horns. He says that he’ll kill someone in the house if she doesn’t give him his horns. The birthday boy cuts the cake when Mahish presses a button on the remote control which makes the chandelier fall on him. Shivangi goes to call the doctor and Mahish follows her and warns her that she has three hours to return the horn or he will kill Alia. Shivangi is left with no choice and blames herself for everything.

She saved Sushant and recalls what Gurudev had told her about her ability to save lives. She empties her venom in a bowl. Rocky walks in and asks her what she is up to. She tells him that she made a herbal medicine for him. Rocky said it looks more like poison and leaves. Shivangi walks in with the herbal medicine and Rocky suggests that no one will give him anything until the doctor comes but Sushant’s mother asks her to go ahead with it.

Shivangi gives the venom to Sushant and he passes out immediately. Rocky warns Shivangi that he will never forgive her if anything happens to Sushant. Doctor comes and asks them if they gave Sushant anything. Rocky begins to panic but the doctor stops him and tells him that Shivangi’s medicine stopped the bleeding. Rocky feels bad for misunderstanding Shivangi. She stops Alia when Mahish indirectly threatens her.

In the next scene we see that Shivangi volunteers to go with Mahish asking Alia to go back in the house. They have a verbal spat about their agreement. Shivangi calls Rudra informing him about Mahish when Rocky walks in, Shivangi sees him and changes the topic and hangs up.

Rocky thanks Shivangi for saving Sushant’s life and apologises to her. Ruchika listens to Rocky talking about his trust issues with Shivangi but she is too busy thinking about Rudra. Ruchika starts blabbering about Shivangi but Rudra stops her and asks her to leave. Shivangi and Rudra make a plan on how to tackle Mahish. Rudra’s uncle sees them turning into Naag and Naagin and gets confused.

Shivangi asks Guruji what they can do and he says that they will have to freeze him. Guruji plans something and asks Shivangi to ask Mahish to meet her at the haveli. Guruji asks her to leave the cold room but she refuses to leave. He leaves the room. Shivangi calls Rudra and asks him to inform Mahish to see her at the haveli. Avantika sees Mahish leaving and decides to find out where he is going. Rocky sees Rudra talking on the phone and drags him. Rocky yells at him but Rudra tells him that he is here for Shivangi. Rudra asks Rocky that if he loves Shivangi so much, why doesn’t he trust her.

In the next scene Avantika, Sesha and Yamini follow Mahish. Avantika goes to a pool of th spirits of bees and asks them about Mahish’s horns. Yamini starts making fun of her before the pool of liquid shows them a Shiv temple. A bright light emerges from within the pool and drops on Avantika’s hand in the form of a stone. Mahish tells Shivangi that he will go with her and locks the door as he knows she won’t let him have the horn. He finds the horn and examines it as Shivangi tries to drop the liquid to freeze him. He gets angry and tries to attack her as she drops the dry ice on him to freeze him. Shivangi tries to leave the place.

Sesha, Yamini and Avantika torture Guruji to make him reveal details about the horns. Sesha bangs his head on a pillar and then throws him on the floor. She lifts him again and tortures him till he starts bleeding. Yamini searches the Shiv idol and finds the horn near Shiva’s feet but is not able to pick it up. Avantika successfully lifts it. They decide to call Mahish and exchange the horn for Naagmani but his phone is not reachable.

Avantika then uses her powers to track Mahish’s location. Rocky decides to talk to Shivangi about them. She tells him that she also wants to work on their relationship and she faints before completing her sentence. Rocky is wondering why her body is so cold and covers her with a blanket. He then takes off her clothes, jewellery and hugs her to give her body heat.

