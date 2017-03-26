Naagin 2, 26th March 2017 full episode written update: Shivangi kills Avantika

Naagin 2, 26th March 2017 full episode written update: Shivangi tells Avantika that she has killed her the same way they killed her mother Naagin 2, 26th March 2017 full episode written update: Shivangi tells Avantika that she has killed her the same way they killed her mother

Shivangi catches Avantika and tells her that she is going to kill her. Shivangi tells Avantika that she has killed her the same way they killed her mother. Shivangi says that she has finished half of the murderers of her mother. Now, only few are left and she will kill them too. Shishupal burns Avantika’s body. Shivangi turns herself into Avantika’s form and tells Guruji that she will get every secret out from her enemies in this form only. Rocky enters the magical box and realises that this place is very unsafe for his family and he will have to take them back from this haveli. Rocky comes back to reality and sees that everyone is celebrating Holi. She asks everyone to leave with him to Mumbai. Shivangi makes Rocky understand to let the family play Holi at Panchneer ki haveli. Yamini comes to them and says that it is their first Holi and they must play it.

Shivangi and Rocky plays Holi while romancing. Sesha gets jealous by seeing all this. Shivangi thinks of Avantika again. She goes near the magical box and finds out that it is locked. The eighth killer comes out of the box and Shivangi tries to follow him to reveal his identity.

Shivangi finds out the red jacket in Mansi bua’s room and she thinks that she is the eighth killer. She assures it by asking her. But Mansi replies by saying that she has come to wash her saree. Shivangi tells Chachi that she has killed Avantika already and now she is in search of the eighth killer. She says that she has found out who is the eighth killer is and that is Mansi. Ruchika enters and interrupts by saying that Yamini has asked her to bring thandai. Rocky and everyone drinks thandai. Sesha tells Yamini that this thandai has bhaang in it but Yamini gets drunk.

Shivangi shape-lifts as Avantika and wishes everyone on Holi. Avantika comes near Yamini and she tells Sesha that she is not Avantika and she is Rudra’s partner. Yamini uses his son to identify whether it is their Avantika or not but at the end time they come to know that she is not Avantika. Shivangi asks Mansi that why she is hiding that shoe. She replies by saying that she was finding the colors. Shivangi finds out that this is a lie. Rocky and Romil are drunk and by seeing this Shivangi gets worried. Shishu brings Sesha near Avantika’s dead body and Sesha sees ashes and through her powers she is able to see Avantika’s face. She gets shocked to know that Avantika is dead now.

Also read: Naagin 2, 25th March 2017 full episode written update: Shivangi and Gurudev plan to kill Avantika

Rudra asks Shivangi to play Holi with him and dance with him. Yamini tries to find more bhaang whereas Sesha pledges to take revenge from Rudra’s partner. Sesha calls Yamini and tells her that Avantika is dead now. She asks Yamini to keep an eye on the fake Avantika. She comes to Yamini and asks where Sesha was. Sesha asks Yamini that while giving moksha, Yamini needs to be there to see the real face of Rudra’s partner. Avantika runs as Rudra is behind her to colour her on Holi, but after a while, she turns into Shivangi and Rudra sees her.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd