Naagin 2, 25th March 2017 full episode written update: Shivangi and Gurudev plan to kill Avantika

Shivangi meets Shishupal and shows her snake form. Meanwhile, Sesha shape-lifts as Shivangi and hugs Rocky. Meanwhile Shivangi shows the truth of her family’s death to Shishupal. Shivangi takes Shishupal to Guruji and Shishupal tells the truth of Maheshmati’s kingdom to them. Shishupal tells that he has to take seven reverse rounds with him and after that only an icchadhari naagin can kill him with the knife. Shishupal says that he will help them in killing Avantika. Shivangi says that she will bring Avantika to Guruji’s mandir to kill her.

Sesha (in form of Shivangi) romances with Rocky and tries to get intimate with him. Shivangi sees all this and gets tensed up but Chachi interrupts Sesha and Rocky. Chachi says that her feet is paining and she needs a massage from her. Shivangi enters the room and thinks that she should behave like a drunk Sesha so she cannot doubt her. Shivangi asks Rocky to come down with her so that they can calm the family members from the terror of earthquake. Avantika, Sesha and Yamini are doubting Rudra’s partner. Avantika says that they need to make a plan to kill the partner.

Shivangi shape-lifts into Shishupal and goes towards Maheshmati’s palace. Avantika sees him and tries to follow him. Avantika doubts that Shishupal must be planning to kill her so she plans to kill him instead. Rocky is trying to find Shivangi but Chachi arrives and she asks Rocky to keep Shivangi with her for whole night. Yamini wonders where Avantika and Sesha must have gone. Avantika reaches Maheshmati’s palace and tries to find Shishupal. Avantika’s mantri asks Shishupal who was he as she can see she is an icchadhari naagin. Shivangi comes into her real self and cuts Avantika’s mantri.

Rocky sees a dream where he is trying to find Shivangi but then he gets trapped by a snake. Shivangi takes the form of Avantika’s mantri and meets Avantika. She says that she has trapped Shishupal and she will take Avantika to that place. Whereas, Shishupal and Guruji are waiting for Avantika and Shivangi. Avantika’s mantri tells Avantika the secret of Avantika’s death but in reverse order so that she can kill Shishupal. She says that Avantika will have to take reverse pheras with Shishupal in order to kill him. Avantika gets ready to get married to Shishupal. Gurumaa ties a knot between Shishupal and Avantika and tells pandit to recite mantras. Shishupal and Avantika start taking reverse rounds of fire. Gurumaa encourages Avantika to take reverse rounds. Weather changes and Avantika gets doubtful. But, Gurumaa keeps on encouraging Avantika to take reverse rounds. Pandit announces that the ceremony has been completed.

Shivangi returns in her original avatar and tells Avantika the truth that her powers are now snatched by the process of reverse rounds. Avantika tells that this cannot happen as Gurumaa has told her that by taking reverse pheras, Shishupal will be dead and she will become more powerful. Shivangi tells that now her death is near and she cannot escape it. Shivangi takes the knife and tells that now she will end her. Avantika tries her power but everything goes in vain as she has lost her powers. Avantika tries to escape but Shivangi holds her.

