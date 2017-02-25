Naagin 2, 25th February 2017 full episode written update: Rudra agrees to support Sesha to win Shivangi’s love

Naagin 2, 25th February 2017 full episode written update: Yamini asks Uttara to stay away from Shivangi but Uttara tells her that she feels Shivangi is a Naagin. Naagin 2, 25th February 2017 full episode written update: Yamini asks Uttara to stay away from Shivangi but Uttara tells her that she feels Shivangi is a Naagin.

The episode starts where Rudra sees Sesha getting caught in a snake trap and then he smiles to himself. But she frees herself. Meanwhile, Yamini distracts Shivangi and Uttara hits her on the head so hard that she faints. Rudra and Sesha fight each other. Sesha defeats Rudra and pins him to the ground. She then picks him up and throws him. And then they roll on the ground to fight like snakes. Sesha marches towards him to kill him but he moves and she falls in a pit. It is difficult for Sesha to come out of the enchanted pit. He taunts her. Yamini and Uttara drag Shivangi to pick the Naagmani. Just then, the lights go off and Shivangi disappears.

Sesha traps Rudra in the pit and gets herself out. Avantika’s husband returns and finds Shivangi in front of him in her snake form. She then takes her semi-snake form and they verbally talk about killing each other. Sesha then traps Rudra in a box and calls herself a kaali naagin. Sesha bumps into Rocky who tries to open the box but she stops him asking about Shivangi.

Yamini enters, who bumps into Rocky and says that Shivangi left before them and assures him that she will be back soon. He convinces himself to trust her and wonders where she must have gone. Sesha shuts the door behind her and frees Rudra. Rudra and Shesha make a deal that they will help each other reunite with their love. Rudra warns her saying that he will help her but she can’t hurt Shivangi at all. Rudra tells himself that he loves Shivangi and will do everything he can to protect her. Shivangi and Guruji trap Avantika’s husband so he doesn’t leave after regaining consciousness.

Shivangi and Guruji find out where Rudra is and Guruji tells her that he thinks Sesha has trapped Rudra. Shivangi decides to rescue him. Avantika enters a secret chamber. She opens a large box and feels relieved that the secret of her death is still safe. Shivangi overhears Uttara and Yamini talking about how Shivangi randomly disappeared. Just then, Shivangi enters the room crying and telling her that she left her alone in the place. Yamini lies to her and asks her to rest.

After Shivangi leaves, Uttara tells Yamini that there is something suspicious about Shivangi. Yamini asks her to stay away from Shivangi but she tells her that she feels Shivangi is a Naagin. Yamini tells her about Shivanya as Nidhi overhears. She comes inside and drags Yamini to the kitchen. Shivangi apologises to Rocky for being late and he gets mad at her. He tells her that she is taking him for granted and that she doesn’t share anything with him. He then tells her how she ruined his excitement over winning the Entrepreneur Of The Year Award.

Sesha receives a parcel in Shivangi’s name and gets upset when she finds Rocky’s note on it. She decides to swap the sari. Shivangi is in Sesha’s room looking for the box that has Rudra trapped in it. Rudra appears in front of her and tells her everything. Rudra hides when he hears Sesha coming and Sesha hides the gift as soon as she sees Shivangi in her room. Shivangi finds Rocky’s gift in her room and promises him that she will wear it in the party. Shivangi decides to not hurt Rocky anymore. She finds a crop top and skirt and gets nervous. Sesha finds Rudra in her room and threatens him, asking him what he was doing with Shivangi. Sesha asks Rudra to give Shivangi some poison and save her to show his love for her. Rudra agrees.