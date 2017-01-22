Naagin 2, 21st January 2017 full episode written update: Mahesh gets to know about Shivangi’s identity

Naagin 2, 21st January 2017 full episode written update: Mahesh enters Shivangi’s house and finds out about her identity. Naagin 2, 21st January 2017 full episode written update: Mahesh enters Shivangi’s house and finds out about her identity.

Shivangi falls down, touches the Naagmani, and becomes Naag when a buffalo man appears and wonders how Akhilesh died. He takes the Naagmani along. Shivangi turns into her original form and gets worried after not finding the Naagmani there.

Avantika goes to Yamini and confirms if Kapalika is dead. Mahesh enters the house and pretends to be Ruchika’s boyfriend. Mahesh senses the tension between Yamini and Avantika and shows them the Naagmani. He tells them that Akhilesh is been killed by some ichhadhari naagin.

Mahesh plans to confront Shivangi that she is an ichhadhari naagin. Mahesh asks Ruchika if he can stay with her for some days when Yamini welcomes him and says that her house is already a guest house.

Rocky feels surprised as to why Ruchika hasn’t shared about her love life with him. Yamini announces that they are now leaving for Mumbai. In the next scene Rocky is seen consuming alcohol at the terrace while Shivangi asks him to come downstairs. But Rocky makes a move on her when it starts to rain and Shivangi gets him inside the room. Rocky is all wet when Shivangi dries his hair with a towel and they share a moment of love when she finds Rudra standing at the window. She asks him to go and she’ll talk in the morning. Shivangi then comes back to Rocky and Rudra gets jealous to see them.

Mahesh is surprised to find Rudra alive. Meanwhile Yamini, Avantika and Shesha ask each other to get the Naagmani from Mahesh. Finally, Sesha gets ready to seduce him and take the naagmani. Sesha proceeds with her plan but Mahesh warns her that he already knows her intentions and he won’t give her the Naagmani.

Sesha then offers to join him in taking revenge for Akhilesh’s death and in turn he’ll have to help her get Rocky. When Sesha leaves, he thinks to himself that he is here to revenge the stealing and breaking of his horn and not for Akhilesh’s death.

Shivangi and Rudra are having a discussion about Mahesh when Rudra asks Shivangi to turn into Sesha and go to him to find out if he has the Naagmani. Shivangi does as told but Mahesh grabs her neck and asks her to come to her original form. Shivangi comes into her original form and Mahesh says that he’ll tell this to everyone. He proceeds towards Rocky’s room and Shivangi and Rudra follow him. Mahesh says to Rocky that he is very lucky to have her as his wife and she is such a gem of a person