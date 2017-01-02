Naagin 2, 1st January 2017 full episode written update: Shivangi finds out that Rocky is innocent

Naagin 2, 1st January 2017 full episode written update: A masked man tries to stab Shivangi but Rocky protects her. Naagin 2, 1st January 2017 full episode written update: A masked man tries to stab Shivangi but Rocky protects her.

In the first scene Sesha asks someone to kill Shivangi at the earliest. Rudra overhears and tells Shivangi how Sesha and Rocky are planning to kill her. Shivangi is shocked to hear this when Rudra suggests that they should kill Rocky. Shivangi hesitates for a minute but Rudra convinces her by reminding her that Rocky is one of his mother’s murderers. Shivangi agrees to kill him.

We see Yamini and Akhilesh returning home when they encounter Sesha and Avantika who question her and ask why she is behaving so strange and they know that Yamini has got the Naagmani already. Yamini gets mad and says she has hidden them in her bun. Sesha asks her to stop her drama when Yamini says that they were out to search the horn of Mahish guru but were attacked by the ichhadhari naags and it was her garud kawach who saved them.

Next we see Shivangi getting ready for the Karvachauth when she accidentally falls into Rocky’s arms and they both stare into each other’s eyes. They both are reminded of the other one’s intention to kill them. When Shivangi leaves the room, the masked man dressed as Rocky attacks Shivangi but fails in his attempt. Shivangi is now sure about Rocky’s intention is to kill her. Rudra comes there and tells Shivangi that she has to kill Rocky today itself or else he will. Shivangi agrees to this.

In the hall everyone is preparing for the pooja, when Shivangi asks Rocky to come to Shiva mandir where she wants to open her fast. Rocky decides to not go after her. Thereafter Rocky overhears someone talking about killing Shivangi as she is alone in the mandir. Rocky then pulls out his car to go to Shiva mandir where Shivangi was waiting for him.

The masked man approaches Shivangi to stab her dressed like Rocky but Rocky reaches there and protects her. Shivangi cries her heart out.

The masked man runs and visits Sesha who asks him if he was successful in his attempt but gets angry when he denies. Shivangi follows the man and hears about Sesha’s plan and how he trapped Rocky in her plan. Shivangi is shocked at the revelation.