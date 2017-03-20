Naagin 2, 19th March 2017 full episode written update: Shivangi tries to find the secret behind Avantika’s death

Naagin 2, 19th March 2017 full episode written update: Ruchika celebrates her birthday whereas Shivangi enters the magic box to find out about Avantika’s death. Naagin 2, 19th March 2017 full episode written update: Ruchika celebrates her birthday whereas Shivangi enters the magic box to find out about Avantika’s death.

Shivangi reaches Bhairav temple with Guruji and sees Rudra’s dead body lying in open air. Guruji remarks that Avantika, Yamini and Sesha have kept Rudra’s dead body purposefully there, to trap Rudra’s partner. Rocky sees something strange in the next scene. Shivangi and Gurudev make a plan to catch Rudra’s body safely. Gurudev says to Shivangi that these people are making a big plan to trap you. He further asks Shivangi to wait for some time and he will plan something. Gurudev chants some mantra, due to which a fog appears and Shivangi gets an access to Rudra’s body through underground. By seeing this, Yamini, Sesha and Avantika are shocked but they cannot see anyone. Shivangi and Gurudev are dragging Rudra’s body safely and they bring it to Shiv Mandir where they can perform all the rituals. Gurudev asks Shivangi to promise him that he will take the revenge of Rudra and everyone else from them at any cost. Shivangi swears that she will take revenge at any cost, no matter what.

Also read | Naagin 2, 18th March 2017 full episode written update: Sesha, Yamini and Avantika kill Rudra

Later Shivangi goes to her home to check what Rocky is doing. Rocky asks her what happened and where she was from last four hours? Shivangi replies that she was with Nidhi Chachi as she was having some pain in her head. Rocky gets surprised, and tells Shivangi everything about his visit to Panchneer ki Haveli and how he saw that magical box. Shivangi asks Rocky to relax and she changes his dressing. Rocky says that he wants to visit Panchneer ki Haveli again to see all the secrets. Shivangi thinks that he must stop Rocky at any cost. Shivangi visits the kitchen and tells the truth about Rudra’s dead body to Nidhi Chachi. Everyone wishes happy birthday to Ruchika and gives her a surprise. Everyone celebrates Ruchika’s birthday in Panchneer ki Haveli.

Everyone is enjoying in the party, whereas Shivangi is looking out for that magical box. Shivangi goes inside the box and sees a person there. Shivangi tries to talk to him but he denies to open his eyes and he doesn’t tell the secret of Avantika’s death.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd