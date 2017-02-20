Naagin 2, 19th February 2017 full episode written update: Yamini replans to get Naagmani back

Naagin 2, 19th February 2017 full episode written update: Yamini plans of taking Shivangi to Panchneg Haveli and take the Naagmani. Naagin 2, 19th February 2017 full episode written update: Yamini plans of taking Shivangi to Panchneg Haveli and take the Naagmani.

In the first scene, Yamini is seen talking to Utra. They recall how they killed Rocky’s parents together and now she is pretending to take care of their kid, Rocky. As they recall the past, Utra is holding Rocky’s mother from her hair and Yamini is seen asking Rocky’s father about Rocky. The father scolds Utra for cheating them for money. Finally, Utra stabs Rocky’s mother. Yamini is again seen asking Rocky’s father about Rocky. But he refuses to tell her. Yamini stabs Rocky’s father too. Yamini and Utra frame their murder as a car accident. Further, Yamini and Utra are seen to be happy as they recall their other plans in the past to achieve Naagmani. Yamini tells her that they again have to start making plans against the whole family. Gautami is seen reading a novel. Sushant finds an opportunity to talk to her. He asks her for a date, but Gautamni refuses him. Sushant is leaving and Shivangi stops him on the way. Shivangi asks him if he seriously likes Gautami. He confesses his liking for Gautami and Shivangi guides him towards impressing her. Rocky watches them from distance. Sushant tells Shivangi that he has truly fallen in love with Gautami and he is not flirting at all. Rocky also interrupts them and asks Sushant if he is sure about his feelings. Sushant leaves.

Later, Shivangi approaches Gautami and takes away her novel. Shivangi asks Gautami why she is always busy with reading and not living her life like any other girl. She questions her for denying the offer from Sushant. Shivangi encourages Gautami to give a chance to Sushant. Gautami agrees. Rocky is again watching them from a distance and gets impressed the way Shivangi convinced Gautami. Rocky hugs her. Later, Shivangi is seen talking to Rudra. She expresses her concern that why didn’t Yamini tell anyone that she is a serpent. Why is she quiet. Shivangi tells Rudra that Yamini is taking her somewhere tomorrow. Rudra asks her to go along with Yamini. Later, Yamini is seen talking to herself. She has decided to pretend to be friends with Madhurani and Sesha but she is not going to trust them. Madhurani and Sesha are sitting in a room and Yamini talks to them. She tells them that she needs the Naagmani. She discloses her idea of taking Shivangi to panchneg haveli to take the Naagmani. Once she will have the Naagmani then she will kill her. Shivangi listens to their conversation secretly.

Rocky is seen talking to someone on phone and is very happy. He is looking for Shivangi to give her the news. He calls Shivangi and her phone rings in the hall. Sesha walks in the room. She asks him if he is finding Shivangi. Sesha tells Rocky that Shivaagi’s life is not like any other girl as her whole family was murdered by dacoits. So Shivangi might be having some friend with whom she would be sharing her problems, else she needs some lonely time to fight her problems. Rocky leaves. Sushant is standing next to a window pane. Gautami is seen walking there. Sushant is happy to see her and confesses his love for her. Gautami tells him that it is infatuation as love doesn’t happen so easily. Gautami leaves as it is too late.

At Madhurani’s palace, Vikram is lying on a bed. Madhurani approaches him. Shivangi hides in the corner of the room and watches them from a distance. Shivangi sees Vikram and gets tensed how he is alive as she had killed him. Madhurani’s servant comes there and tells her that Vikram would soon be fine. Shivangi is worried that Vikram will reveal her truth. Madhurani orders her servant, Saroja, to keep him hostage as he knows a lot about them. Madhurani senses that someone else is also present in the palace. Shivangi soon changes into a small serpent. Madhurani orders her bees to find out the third person. Bees start hovering on Shivangi who has changed into a small snake. Madhurani reaches the spot but she is not able to find anyone there. Shivangi sneaks out of the palace. She lands in jungle but Madhurani’s soldiers are busy finding the intruder. They soon find a serpent and call Madhurani on the spot. The snake is dead and Shivangi has escaped. At Madhurani’s palace, Vikram is missing from his bed. Saroja gets surprised and Vikram asks her why she was surprised. Vikram tells her that now he is going to tell everyone who tried to kill him. Saroja stops him from going out. He realises that it is Madhurani who has ordered her to keep him in the palace. Vikram asks her to get a side but Saroja refuses. She traps him in a cage with her power. Vikram gets angry and he frees himself from the trap. Soon bees attack Saroja and she falls on the floor. Vikram is on his way to find out the stuff that can kill Madhurani as he feels her to be dangerous for him.

In Shiva’s temple, Gurudev and Rudra are sitting around fire. The color of the fire has changed from red to blue which indicates Vikram is on his way to panchneg haveli. Yamini is waiting for Shivangi in her room to take her to panchneg haveli. Shivangi arrives and asks her to go along with her. Shivangi sees Rudra on the window and makes an excuse. Rudra tells her the truth about Vikram.