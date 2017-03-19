Naagin 2, 18th March 2017 full episode written update: Sesha, Yamini and Avantika kill Rudra

Naagin 2, 18th March 2017 full episode written update: Shivangi wants to give Rudra, a respectful cremation at any cost. Naagin 2, 18th March 2017 full episode written update: Shivangi wants to give Rudra, a respectful cremation at any cost.

The episode starts with Rudra asking Shivangi to find out the secret of Avantika’s death by adopting the method they could easily kill Avantika. Shivangi replies by saying that they will soon find out the method. Shivangi looks on and gets shocked by seeing Sesha attacking Rudra. Shivangi gets shattered by seeing this. Rudra is killed by Sesha and Shivangi wants to perform his cremation respectfully. Shivangi wants to take Rudra’s body away from Sesha, Avantika and Yamini, but they are not leaving Rudra’s body alone. In the next scene, Shivangi goes to meet Gurudev to inform him about Rudra’s death. She meets him at the Shiv temple.

Shivangi tells everything about Rudra’s death to Gurdev and she asks? him to suggest something so that she can take Rudra’s death body for cremation. Gurudev replies by saying that they are finding Rudra’s partner and that is the reason they are not letting Rudra’s body free. Shivangi says that she wants to give Rudra, a respectful cremation at any cost. Gurudev warns Shivangi to not go near them as they will catch her easily. Shivangi cries her heart out and says that Rudra is her friend and it is her responsibility to cremate his dead body. Gurudev says that if you are insisting so much then he will also come with her.

In the next scene, Sesha is talking to Yamini and Avantika that if Rudra’s partner will come to rescue his dead body, then they will kill him/her too. Yamini says that they don’t need to worry as she also wants to kill every snake which comes in the way of her plans. Sesha and Yamini say that they want to kill Rudra and his partner at any cost. Rocky is trying to find Shivangi and he sees a box. He decides to check the box. He finds something unique and different in that box. He goes inside the box and enters the staircase. He sees everything and shouts Shivangi’s name, again and again.

