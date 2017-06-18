Naagin 2, 18th June full episode written update: Yamini, Jaadu Nath get to know that Rocky-Shivangi are a team

Naagin 2, 18th June full episode written update: Ruchika wants to kill Shivangi’s Gurudev with Rocky. He poses that he can’t go inside the Mandir so she plans to call GuruDev outside. Naagin 2, 18th June full episode written update: Ruchika wants to kill Shivangi’s Gurudev with Rocky. He poses that he can’t go inside the Mandir so she plans to call GuruDev outside.

Shivangi agrees that Tanya hasn’t done anything wrong to her but she has an equal role in plotting against her. She wants her to suffer and pay for her crimes as a result of her own vices. Rocky and Shivangi make a plan and turn Tanya and Jaadu Nath against each other, by changing as either one of them and manipulating them to outrun each other. Rocky teams up Jaadu Nath with Ruchika and Yamini so that they kill Tanya out of sheer enmity. As per their plan, Jaadu Nath feels that Tanya wants to take the Naag Mani and wants to not let her do this, so he takes help from Ruchika. Mansi goes to Tanya and tells her that Jaadu Nath along with Ruchika is aiming to take some Naag Mani and kill her. Tanya also wants to outrun Jaadu Nath now and leaves to take the Naag Mani before anybody else does. Ruchika, Yamini and Jaadu Nath check on Tanya and see that she’s not in her room.

Jaadu Nath tracks her down and they go where Tanya is headed. Rocky is waiting to play their next trick and pose as Tanya taking to Shivangi as being on her team and taking help to take the Naag Mani and not divide it with the others. Rocky is now awaiting for their plan to unfold and watch how Ruchika treats Tanya.

Ruchika stands in front of Tanya and starts attacking her and finally kills her by burning her down. As soon as Tanya turns into ashes, Shivangi explains her devious plan to her Masi (Ruchika) and how she fell for the trap so easily. But Ruchika is all the more determined to kill Shivangi slowly but painfully.

Jaadu Nath is trying to look for clues in Rocky and Shivangi’s room so that he can find out who’s helping Shivangi. He searches everything with his tricks and finds a book in which there’s a picture of Shivangi and Rocky together. He doubts if Rocky is helping her and plans to keep an eye on him. Shivangi is looking for Rocky and goes to Mansi to ask about him. They talk about how they’re together and Yamini hears them while standing outside. She gets know about their whole plan and goes away from there.

Ruchika wants to kill Shivangi’s Gurudev with Rocky. He poses that he can’t go inside the Mandir so she plans to call GuruDev outside. She changes into Shivangi and acts as if Rocky is attacking her. Guru Dev comes out and Ruchika in her full form starts attacking him. Rocky rather saves Guru Dev and tricks Ruchika to believe that they’ll use him as a bait. They capture Guru Dev and wait for him to gain consciousness when Shivangi comes there. Rocky and Shivangi act as perfect enemies and start fighting while Shivangi attacks Ruchika. Jaadu Nath is watching this and comes to know of their plan.

Shivangi takes Guru Dev and leaves the place.

