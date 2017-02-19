Naagin 2, 18th February 2017 full episode written update: Shivangi gets shocked to see Yamini alive

Naagin 2, 18th February 2017 full episode written update: Yamini says that Uttara and her team found her in jungle and healed her and made a plan to make it look like a car accident. Naagin 2, 18th February 2017 full episode written update: Yamini says that Uttara and her team found her in jungle and healed her and made a plan to make it look like a car accident.

Shivangi throws Yamini from a cliff but Yamini couldn’t see her face. Shivangi then goes to severely injured Rudra and asks why did he risk his life. Rudra says he cannot tolerate burning and collapses. Shivangi reminisces Guruji telling she can save a human with her poison. She spits poison on her hand and drops it into Rudra’s mouth. Rudra’s body turns blue and then heals. Rudra wakes up. Shivangi cries that she thought she would lose him.

Next morning, Rudra and Shivangi reach Shiv mandir. Rocky calls police over phone, but they ask to wait for 24 hours before filing complaint. Rocky says what do they mean and insists to search Badi maa right now. Shivangi returns home. Rocky hugs her and asks where did she go, she is her strength, Badi maa is missing and he wants her to accompany him to police station to find Badi maa with police.

He says after seeing Manav and other murders, even he feels so and will find out truth after finding Badi maa. Shivani walks away with him. Sesha and Avantika reach cliff from where Shivangi threw Yamini. Sesha says that she can smell Yamini somewhere around, steps on gurud kavach and gets shocked. Avantika picks garud kavach and says someone took it out from Yamini and tried to harm her and this cliff is near panchner haveli.

Sushanth with detectives search Yamini in jungle. Detectives act weird and one of them tells Sushant that he saw Yamini the other side. Rocky with Shivangi and police search Yamini in police jeep. Inspector says this jungle is very dangerous and even they come here only during emergency. Avantika and Sesha see them and turn into snake and bee. Constable runs away from there. Sushant collapses seeing this. They take her into godown. At Mahishmati palace, Avantika’s minister continues treating Vikram when Vikram gains consciousness. Minister calls Avantika and asks her to come back soon as Vikram is back. Rocky returns home with Shivangi.

Inspector comes and says that they found a burnt dead body and they suspect it is of Yamini and shows burnt sari. Aaliya says this is Badi maa’s sari. Rocky starts crying and starts saying that how will he live without Badi maa. Sesha and Avantika also reach and get disheartened hearing Yamini is dead. Yamini enters.

Shivangi is shocked and thinks how can she be alive, she has seen her as Naagin and will expose her. She hides behind curtain. Yamini goes and hugs Rocky. Rocky cries asking her not to leave him alone. Yamini says she will never go away from him. She calls their old maid and says she saved her. Rocky identifies her and says she is their old maid Uttara kaaki and they learnt to eat Maharashtrian food because of her. Sesha tells why did Yamini brought old maid Uttara. Avantika says Yamini is up to something. Rocky asks Robin to inform Sushant. Robin calls Sushant and Sushant is seen normal with detectives telling there was nothing in godown except dogs.

Shivangi informs Gautami about the whole story and says why Yamini did not expose her. Gautami says Yamini must be up to something and may want to expose her in front of everyone. Rudra comes and says same. Shivangi tells him about Uttara. Rudra asks her to stay away from her and be careful. Shivangi gets tensed and tries to walk out of room when Rocky enters and clashes with her. He says let us meet Badi maa now. Shivangi gets tensed, but follows him.

Yamini tells that she wants Shivangi to accompany her with Uttara somewhere. Yamini checks herself in mirror and does her usual overacting. Sesha and Avantika enter and Yamini shouts asking why did they hide that Naagmani in Panchner haveli. Sesha says she did not know where Naagmani is and asks what happened yesterday night. Yamini tells she went to panchner haveli and found Naagmani there.

Rudra with his partner attacked her. She ran towards cliff. When she is about to see Rudra’s partner’s face, she/he spit something on her face and she got blind and could hear just sound, means she did not see Shivangi’s face. Uttara and her team found her in jungle and healed her with jadi booti and made a plan to make her accident look like a car accident. Uttara applies medicine to Yamini’s forehead. Yamini shouts that she will not spare those two Naagins and will kill them.