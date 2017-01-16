Naagin 2, 15th January 2017 full episode written update: Shivangi kills Akhilesh

Naagin 2, 15th January 2017 full episode written update: Rocky apologizes to Shivangi for being rude to her and thanks her for saving his life. Naagin 2, 15th January 2017 full episode written update: Rocky apologizes to Shivangi for being rude to her and thanks her for saving his life.

The episode starts with Shivangi telling Rudra that she wants to take revenge for her mother’s death but she can’t leave Rocky because she is in love with him. Rudra tells him that Rocky is safe now and asks her to find the Naagmani.

Shivangi promises to her guru that she will bring back the Naagmani. Yamini dreams that she has become the queen and Rani Mahismati (Avantika) and Sesha have become her servants when Akhilesh comes and wakes her up.

He tells her that he has cracked a deal worth 1000 crores in exchange of Naagmani thereafter he stabs her. She treats herself with the Naagmani. Akhilesh takes the real Naagmani away.

In the next scene Rocky recalls the complete incident and asks Shivangi to kill him at once. He says he feels disgusted that he fell in love with her. Akhilesh asks Yamini to give the fake Naagmani to Avantika and Ruchika.

Chachi tells Rocky that he is alive because of Shivangi. She has given him second life. Rocky thinks why did she kill him first, if she had to save him later. Ruchika tells Avantika that the crystal is fake otherwise Yamini wouldn’t have given it to them so easily. They plan to test it. Shivangi follows them.

She asks Kaali Naagin to bite a girl. Avantika tries to treat her with the fake Naagmani but nothing happens. Avantika burns in anger. Shivangi tells Rudra that the real Naagmani is still with Yamini.

Then we see Rocky coming out of the room looking for Shivangi. She asks Rudra to follow them. Rocky apologizes to her for being rude to her and thanks her for saving his life. He asks her to end the drama and leave him. Ruchika tells Avantika that Yamini ran away with the Naagmani. They see Yamini and Akhilesh leaving in a car. Then we see Shivangi and Rudra turning into snakes.

Akhilesh gives the Naagmani to the dealer and takes the money. Avantika kills the real dealer. Rudra and Shivangi see Yamini counting notes. Yamini tells Akhilesh that these are fake notes. Sesha takes the original Naagmani to Avantika. Yamini and Akhilesh see Avantika and Ruchika with the Naagmani.

They realize that Ruchika transformed into the dealer and fooled them. Akhilesh runs and snatches the Naagmani from them. Avantika and Ruchika turn into a bee and naag. He warns them that they will not be able to harm him. They try to bite him but fail. Akhilesh throws some magical dust on them and runs away.

Then Shivangi follows Akhilesh when Rudra asks her to be careful as he has the Kawach. Yamini decides to go back to Avantika and Ruchika. Shivangi reveals her real face in front of Akhilesh. He tells her that his brother killed her grandmother and he killed her mother. He holds her from the tail and hits her.

He brings out his knife and stabs her. Yamini reaches Kapalika’s cave and gets shocked to see her dead body. Shivangi pulls the knife from her stomach and stands up. She stabs Akhilesh with the same knife. Shivangi goes and brings a trishul from a nearby temple and kills him.