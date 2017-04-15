Naagin 2, 15th April 2017 full episode written update: Rocky finds out that Shivangi is a naagin

Naagin 2, 15th April 2017 full episode written update: Rocky witnesses Shivangi trying to kill Takshika. Naagin 2, 15th April 2017 full episode written update: Rocky witnesses Shivangi trying to kill Takshika.

Shivangi is trying to kill Sesha in the first scene. Sesha goes behinds Shivangi to kill her. At the same time, Rocky is also tracking the location of Shivangi. Sesha follows Shivangi and tries all her tactics to stop her but she is unable to do so. Shivangi is climbing up to get Takshika’s head. Finally, she kills Takshika and brings back her head. With the help of her head, she kills Sesha also. Rocky sees all this and goes into shock. He gets to know that Shivangi is a naagin and she only killed his family members. Shivangi turns Sesha into a rock with the help of Takshika’s eyes. Next, Shivangi takes Takshika’s head to Shiv temple and tells Guruji to destroy the head. Gurudev appreciates Shivangi’s efforts and says that he will destroy Takshika’s head. Whereas Rocky is in trauma and thinks that Shivangi has spoiled his life. Rocky recalls all the moments he had spent with Shivangi.

On the other hand, Yamini gets tensed about Shesha as she cannot find her anywhere. Gurudev and Shivangi are trying very hard to destroy Takshika’s head but their supernatural powers are not working on the head. Gurudev feels that Takshika’s head is very strong and that is why their powers are not working on her. At last, Gurudev tries praying to Lord Shiva to seek help for destroying Takshika’s head. Next, we see, Shivangi shape shifting into Sesha. She reaches out to Yamini and says that she killed Shivangi. Yamini worriedly asks her how they will get their hands on the Naagmani now. Sesha replies that she was only kidding. Rocky is returning home to tell Yamini about Shivangi’s truth. He reaches home and asks for Yamini. Mansi tells him that she has gone out with Ruchika. Rocky gets shocked as he thinks Ruchika is dead. He then wonders how it is even possible that Yamini has gone out with Ruchika.

