Naagin 2, 14th January 2017 full episode written update: Shivangi picks Naagmani

Naagin 2, 14th January 2017 full episode written update: Rudra asks Shivangi to choose between her husband and her mission. She chooses Rocky.

In the first scene, we see Rocky gets angry and leaves Shivangi alone on the bed. She thinks to herself that she knows he loves her and cries thinking she would never be able to confess her love for him. She puts her coffee on the shelf and Rocky comes there and takes a sip from it. She tells him that it’s her coffee and she will make another one for him. He says he doesn’t like coffee anymore. Yamini comes there and asks Rocky to go to her meeting as she has got an urgent event to attend and Shivangi gets worried for him and tries to convince him to take her along. But he denies by asking her to stay at home. She turns into a snake and starts following him. But bel patra won’t let her change herself.

Yamini asks Akhilesh to put bel patra on every window and door. He asks her about her plan. She tells him that she has made a plan to kill Rocky. Shivangi calls Rudra and asks him to go and check if Rocky is fine. Shivangi tries to call Rocky but he doesn’t take her calls. He suddenly loses balance and meets with an accident. Shivangi gets shocked to see an ambulance at her house. She sees Rocky lying dead on the stretcher and runs to see him. Ruchika shouts at Yamini for killing him instead of kidnapping him. Yamini gives her a box and asks her to come with her. Doctors start their treatment. Shivangi prays to Shivji to let her enter Rocky’s room. She starts crying seeing Rocky’s body. Yamini asks her to pray. Shivangi meets Rudra and asks her how did she manage to enter Rocky’s room. He tells her that he used dhatura to neutralise the effect of bel patra. She thanks him and asks how can they save Rocky. He turns into Guruma.

Ruchika starts throwing everything. Guruma comes and asks if everything is fine with her family. She tells she has come to take baat mani. She asks them about their plan. They tell her that they have hurt Rocky in order to get Naagmani from Shivangi. Rudra tells everything to Shivangi. She asks Gurudev to help her save Rocky. He asks her to give them the Naagmani. Rudra tries to stop her. She says she can do anything to save Rocky. She goes to see Rocky and feels bad to see him in pain.

Next we see Yamini telling Shivangi that there is a shesh naag mandir in the house and only a Naagmani can save Rocky’s life now. Shivangi agrees to go and asks Yamini to explain to her the way. Shivangi walks towards the mandir while Akhilesh and Yamini follow her. Shivangi prays to Lord Shiva and activates her chakra and becomes immune to snakes. She asks God to let her take the Naagmani for a day to save her husband’s life. She gets the Naagmani. Rudra comes there and warns her. She asks him to help her and distract Yamini and gang for some sometime. He goes out as a snake. Yamini asks Ruchika to fight with him. Meanwhile, Shivangi goes and treats Rocky with the Naagmani.

Yamini enters the temple and gets shocked not to find Shivangi there. Yamini acts surprised to see Rocky. She thanks Shivangi and asks her to give the Naagmani to her. Shivangi thinks of Rudra. Ruchika also asks for the Naagmani. Shivangi says she will herself go and keep it in the mandir. Akhilesh insists her to give the Naagmani. Rocky takes Shivangi’s name. She keeps the Naagmani aside and asks Rocky if he is fine. Yamini steals the Naagmani.

Rudra gets angry at Shivangi for being so careless and letting them take the Naagmani. Rocky sees them talking. Shivangi tells him that she has fallen in love. Rudra asks her to choose between her husband and her mission. Shivangi chooses Rocky.