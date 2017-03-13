Naagin 2, 12th March 2017 full episode written update: Shivangi and Rudra try to find proof at Panchneer Haveli

Naagin 2, 12th March 2017 full episode written update: Yamini, Avantika and Sesha try to reach Shiv temple whereas Yamini wonders why Rudra was there too. Naagin 2, 12th March 2017 full episode written update: Yamini, Avantika and Sesha try to reach Shiv temple whereas Yamini wonders why Rudra was there too.

The episode starts where Rocky is trying his best to find out the snake in his house. He has called two snake charmers to catch the snakes. Sesha makes an excuse to visit home. In between, Sesha’s body starts turning into a snake. Also, Shivangi is getting restless on the tunes of snake charmers. Shivangi asks Nidhi to save her. Nidhi makes an excuse to take Shivangi inside the room. Rudra comes in the hall in the snake avatar. Everyone gets shocked. Rudra comes near Rocky and releases fire from his mouth. In the next scene, Sesha sees Vikram outside the house. Shivangi informs Yamini that he has come to the house. Rudra also sees Vikram outside the door. Yamini tells Uttara not to worry as she will take the revenge from that Nazgin. Yamini recalls every moment in which Uttara helped her. At the very moment, Rocky’s cousin Sushant arrives. Uttara goes inside Sushant’s body to help Yamini in recognizing the real killer. Yamani and Avantika get happy by seeing all this.

Yamini makes full proof plan and joins hands with Sushant. Rudra watches Sushant, Yamini, Uttara and Avantika together and gets surprised. Shivangi lies on the bed with Rocky and thinks to give nindra vish to Rocky to find out what Avantika is planning against her. Shivangi thinks that Rudra is in Panchneer Haveli and she will also reach there soon. She gives her full attempt in finding Yamini, Avantika and Sesha. Yamini, Avantika and Sesha try to reach Shiv temple whereas Yamini wonders why Rudra is in Shiv temple. Avantika shouts at Sushant and asks him where Rudra was. Sushant replies by saying that he was here but now he is going. Sushant leaves from there.

Avantika remarks that she will kill Rudra at any cost. Shivangi arrives at Panchneer haveli and meets him there. Rudra asks Shivangi to go back home. She says that she came to see Yamini, Sesha and Avantika. In another scene, Rocky gets up and wonders where Shivangi is. Rocky gets tensed and calls her but her number is unreachable. Shivangi and Rudra try to find the proof of death but they don’t get any. Rudra says that they are searching for something magical, something alive and unique. Shivangi agrees and tries to search it again.

