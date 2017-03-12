Naagin 2, 11th March 2017 full episode written update: Rocky doesn’t want Shivangi to be with Rudra

Naagin 2, 19th February 2017 full episode written update: Yamini plans of taking Shivangi to Panchneg Haveli and take the Naagmani. Naagin 2, 19th February 2017 full episode written update: Yamini plans of taking Shivangi to Panchneg Haveli and take the Naagmani.

Rocky is driving car towards Panchner haveli. Rocky sees a snake is following their car. Rocky thinks that Rudra is following them. After a while, Shivangi realises that she is Sesha. Infact Rocky thinks of fooling Rudra but Sesha tries to hide behind a tree. Rocky witness that Rudra is following their car. Rocky gets out of the car and acts as if he is speaking to someone and he is going to get Naagmani. He runs into jungle and Sesha follows him. Shivangi gets out of car and turns into snake.

Sesha follows the sound of snake but escapes and returns near car. Rocky returns and questions where did Shivangi go. Shivangi relaxes that he does not saw her turning into a snake. He then gets into car and rushes towards Pancher haveli. Later, Sesha realizes that Rocky and Shivangi must have gone to Panchner Haveli to get Naagmani. Rocky takes Shivangi to Panchner haveli and then Sheshnag mandir. Shivangi, then thinks to herself that Rocky has come very near to her reality. Rocky says that he has brought Shivangi to touch Naagmani and since she is Suryavanshi, only she can touch it. Rocky tries to pick it but gets a shock instead.

After seeing this Shivangi gets worried. Shivangi tries to pick Naagmani. Rocky says that he has read in the book that Naagmani emerged in a cave and it is its right place. Sesha thinks she must stop them from returning Naagmani to its right place. In the next scene, Rocky speeds up the car towards cave. Sesha follows the car as snake and grasps the car with her tail. Rocky panics seeing a snake and tries to protect Shivangi. Sesha lifts the car in the air when Shivangi shows Naagmani and through its powers, Sesha gets hurt. Yamini calls Rocky and tells him that she is having monthly ladies’ problem so she cannot sit in Pooja. Rocky asks Sesha to leave Pooja. Sesha runs towards her room and starts turning into snake. Saperas continue playing their instrument and Shivangi gets uneasy. Rocky notices this.

